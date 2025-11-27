OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - As announced in Budget 2025, the Government of Canada wants to focus immigration where it delivers the greatest impact to fill labour gaps, strengthen key economic sectors and support communities across the country. This includes prioritizing Francophone immigration outside Quebec, helping to enhance the vitality of Francophone and Acadian minority communities, and making the country more attractive to the world's top Francophone and bilingual talents.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced an investment of approximately $3.6 million to support four new projects funded by the Francophone Immigration Support Program (FISP).

Several of these initiatives aim to facilitate the immigration of Francophone and bilingual candidates to support the growth of Francophone minority communities. They meet the labour market's needs (especially in health care, education and early childhood) through overseas support, promotion and recruitment activities.

These activities align with the Government of Canada's priorities announced in Budget 2025:

increase Francophone immigration outside Quebec to a target of 10.5% admission rate for French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec in 2028, making progress on the commitment to have 12% in 2029

work with employers, provinces and territories to attract top global talent and grow our economy

meet regional economic needs and, support key sectors in need of labour

enhance the vitality of official language minority communities

Our work to build the future of Francophone communities is also reflected in the first annual review of the Implementation Plan for the Policy on Francophone Immigration for 2024, conducted in the spring of 2025. This review confirmed that objectives and activities are moving forward according to the plan. Successes cover all of the policy's action areas (from promotion to research to admission targets and integration). For more information, please consult the new appendix, which includes updated measures.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to announce these investments, which will enhance the vitality of Francophone communities and strengthen their economic and demographic growth. By supporting these Francophone and Acadian communities, we are affirming Canada's future and unique identity, creating a stronger, more inclusive country."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The four projects announced today show how Francophone immigration meets essential needs in our communities. Whether it's attracting talent to Eastern Ontario, supporting international students, strengthening health care capacity, or building lasting connections with our institutions, these initiatives contribute to the economic and cultural vitality of official language minority communities across the country. Together, we are building a strong network that fosters demographic growth and the flourishing of these communities."

– The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa--Vanier--Gloucester

"Our FISP-supported project will ensure ongoing dialogue between member institutions of the Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne (ACUFC), community service providers and other key stakeholders in Francophone immigration, while strengthening the existing relationship between the ACUFC and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. It will facilitate the sharing of best practices, encourage innovation to meet the current needs of our members and their international student populations, and generate new data on their respective realities. The project will help us create updated strategies to reduce the barriers that international students face and support their integration into Francophone minority communities."

– Martin Normand, President and Chief Executive Officer, Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne

Quick facts

As part of Budget 2025, the 2026–2028 levels plan sets targets of 9% in 2026 (30,267 admissions), 9.5% in 2027 (31,825 admissions), and 10.5% in 2028 (35,175 admissions) for French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec.

Through the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration, the Government of Canada has invested $25 million over five years to support the Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration (CIFI). With this funding, the CIFI supports the FISP, a grants and contributions program. The CIFI's mandate is to encourage Francophone immigration by supporting innovative projects, mobilizing communities and applying a Francophone lens to policies and programs.

IRCC's continued commitment to Francophone immigration is reflected in a number of successes over the past year: achieving a 7.2% admission rate for Francophone permanent residents outside Quebec in 2024; increasing the number of communities taking part in the Welcoming Francophone Communities initiative from 14 to 24; holding successful promotional events; and funding several concrete projects under the Francophone Immigration Support Program.

Related links

