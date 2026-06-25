Canada invests in energy innovation and efficiency projects in Alberta

INNISFAIL, AB, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to support our energy industry, create good jobs and reduce emissions so Canada can be an energy superpower.

Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $19.4 million for 13 projects in Alberta that will advance clean energy innovation, improve reliability and enhance energy efficiency in Canada's industrial sector.

These investments support the Government of Canada's broader work to modernize and expand electricity systems, strengthen grid reliability and affordability and meet growing electricity demand as part of the National Electricity Strategy.

Quote

"Alberta's energy sector plays a critical role in Canada's economy, and our government is making sure the sector is modern and efficient so it can continue to do so for years to come. These investments support practical solutions that improve energy performance, strengthen electricity systems, reduce emissions and help Alberta's industries be more competitive in rapidly changing global markets."

Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Projects announced today are funded through the Green Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Program (GIFMP) and the Energy Innovation Program (EIP).

GIFMP supports energy efficiency and energy management solutions in Canada's industrial sector, helping reduce emissions, lower costs and strengthen competitiveness.

EIP advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]