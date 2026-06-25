Enforcement notification - Paying the price: Illegal immigration consultant sentenced for evading over $112,000 in federal taxes

REGINA, SK, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Qi Wang of Roberts Creek, British Columbia, was sentenced on June 24, 2026, in the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan located in Regina, Saskatchewan, to a 6-month conditional sentence order, and was fined a total of $112,627.33 after pleading guilty to two counts of tax evasion under the Income Tax Act related to his personal income tax returns.

A CRA investigation revealed that Wang failed to report $494,891.75 in income between 2013 and 2016, resulting in $112,627.33 in federal income tax evaded. In examining Wang's financial records, the CRA found that he earned $472,891.75 while operating as an unregistered immigration consultant. Between 2013 and 2015, Wang did not report the income from payments he received from foreign nationals to help with their applications for permanent residence in Canada. Wang also failed to file a tax return for 2016, adding an additional $22,000 in employment income unreported.

The investigation began following a referral from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The CRA would like to acknowledge the contribution of the CBSA for the referral, as well as the significant contribution of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) to this investigation.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

The CRA is committed to fighting tax evasion, tax fraud, and other serious tax crimes. There are serious consequences to breaking the law. Cheating on your taxes affects the services and programs we all rely on to improve our quality of life. Combatting tax evasion, tax fraud, and other financial crimes is important for the protection of Canada's tax base. While most Canadians obey the tax laws and pay their taxes, the CRA continues to maintain various programs to protect the integrity of the tax system.

In addition to the court-imposed fines and/or jail sentences, convicted taxpayers have to pay the full amount of tax owing, plus related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA.

The CRA is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, thereby contributing to the social and economic well-being of Canadians. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion, and false claims with all the tools available to it. The CRA works to make sure that individuals and businesses report all income earned and only claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. Any individual or business who underreports income or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled, may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

The CRA has set up a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current on the CRA's enforcement efforts.

Associated links

Criminal investigations at the Canada Revenue Agency

Tax evasion, understanding the consequences

Reporting suspected tax or benefit cheating in Canada

Voluntary Disclosures Program

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SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency