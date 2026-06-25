Statement - Minister MacKinnon marks Airport Workers Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, today issued the following statement to mark Airport Workers Day.

"Today we recognize and thank the thousands of dedicated airport workers who help keep Canada connected, goods moving, and our economy strong, every day.

"Whether they are handling cargo, maintaining equipment, supporting passengers, screening baggage, coordinating operations, or working behind the scenes, airport workers play an essential role in our transportation system. Their efforts help ensure that people and goods move safely and efficiently through Canada's airports, linking communities across the country and connecting Canada to international markets.

"Airport workers are critical to the movement of goods that Canadians and businesses rely on every day. From regional supply chains to global trade networks, they help ensure that important shipments, including medical supplies, fresh products, and Canadian exports, reach their destinations on time. Their work supports economic growth, strengthens communities, and helps businesses succeed at home and abroad.

"Just as importantly, airport workers help make air travel safe and secure. Through their skills, professionalism, and commitment to high safety standards, they help create a safe and positive experience for the millions of passengers who travel through Canadian airports each year.

"Canada's aviation sector depends on the people who show up every day, often behind the scenes, to keep our airports running smoothly. Their dedication, hard work, and expertise are essential to the strength and reliability of our transportation network.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I want to thank airport workers across the country for all that they do. Today, we celebrate their contributions and recognize the important role they play in connecting people, supporting businesses, and helping Canada thrive."

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]