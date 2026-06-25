Government of Canada invests close to $34M in Quebec's biofood sector

CED supports over 50 projects to modernize food processing, strengthen national supply chains and boost growth among businesses.

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, took the opportunity during his visit to Jefo (Jefagro Technologies Inc.) today to announce, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $33,996,687 in funding for 52 businesses and organizations in Quebec's biofood sector. This CED investment in the biofood sector focuses on the secondary processing and marketing of products from Quebec. Canada's new government is focusing on what it can control by building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy.

These investments--which align with the vision outlined in the National Food Security Strategy launched by the Prime Minister on June 11, 2026, and with the Strategic Response Fund call for proposals announced by Minister Joly on June 22, 2026--support a range of projects, including through research, innovation and automation. They will enable businesses and organizations to integrate new technologies, improve their processes, increase their productivity and develop innovative solutions and products. It will also be possible for them to strengthen their competitiveness and better process and promote food produced in Canada.

By assisting these projects, CED is contributing to economic development in Quebec's regions and to a more reliable local supply, while also helping to consolidate over 3400 jobs. The complete list of projects receiving support and details on the investments can be found in the related backgrounder.

In a climate marked by trade pressures, supply chain disruptions and increased competition, the biofood sector plays a central role in Canada's economy and food sovereignty. The investments announced today align with the Government of Canada's willingness to build a food system that is more resilient, more autonomous and more affordable, including through innovation, increased local processing and support for homegrown businesses.

Quotes

"Quebec's biofood sector is a driving force in our economy and a key vector for innovation in all regions across Quebec. By supporting businesses and organizations that invest in new processes, cutting-edge technologies and increased production capacity, our government is enhancing their competitiveness, stimulating the creation of quality jobs and fostering sustainable economic growth. These investments will enable our entrepreneurs to innovate further and to seize new business opportunities both at home and on international markets."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Canada's National Food Security Strategy presents a clear vision for the future: strengthen our capacity to produce, process and make more food accessible here in our own country. The projects announced today align with this direction and illustrate the kinds of initiatives we will continue to support to boost growth and the modernization of Quebec and Canada's biofood sector. By leveraging innovation, productivity and homegrown talent, we are helping to build a food system that is more resilient and better prepared for the challenges of tomorrow, while also offering more Canadian products to families here at home."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Our government is keen not only to improve the performance and efficiency of Quebec's biofood businesses, but also to meet the growing demand on international markets. By supporting these businesses and enhancing their competitiveness, we are preserving a sector that is key to establishing a resilient, self-sufficient food system."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are proud of this support from the Government of Canada, which helps strengthen the competitiveness of Quebec's biofood sector. At Jefo, it will enable us to accelerate innovation and the modernization of our operations in order to meet the growing global demand for our precision animal nutrition solutions and, as such, remain at the cutting edge of an industry in full transformation."

Jean‑François Fontaine, Vice-President, Jefo Group

Quick facts

The Government of Canada unveiled its National Food Security Strategy on June 11, 2026. The aim of the strategy is to strengthen our capacity to produce and process more food within the country, consolidate supply chains and increase the resilience of the food system against global shocks, while also improving access to and the availability of food for Canadians.

Under the Strategy, CED and the other regional development agencies (RDAs) will invest $150 million through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program in order to support processing and innovation projects in the biofood sector. The RDAs will launch a call for proposals in fall 2026 to distribute the funds. In addition, the RDAs will invest $150 million under the existing Regional Tariff Response Initiative in order to help small and medium‑sized enterprises in the food sector and organizations in the food system to increase the country's capacity to process, produce, store, distribute and deliver food to communities.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]