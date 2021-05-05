ANTIGONISH, NS, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency is essential to reaching net-zero emissions. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

Minister of Parliament for Central Nova Sean Fraser, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $25,000 investment in Nova Scotia Health for a pilot project at St. Martha's Regional Hospital to improve its energy efficiency.

The pilot will demonstrate the potential of using existing building commissioning (EBCx) to reduce the consumption of electricity, diesel fuel, mechanical systems operations and maintenance costs while improving comfort for both staff and patients.

EBCx is a process for optimizing performance and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing buildings. Lessons learned from this and other EBCx projects will be included in a comprehensive case study demonstrating the financial and operational benefits of commissioning practices as a low-cost way to improve energy efficiency in existing buildings.

Similar facilities in the health care sector can gain valuable insight on how to optimize their performance and budget for EBCx projects.

Federal funding is provided by the Energy Efficiency for Buildings Program, which is designed to help improve buildings' energy performance while cutting energy costs, creating jobs and contributing to our clean energy future.

The government continues to support smarter energy initiatives that build a healthier and cleaner future while also creating new jobs and economic growth for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Investing in energy efficiency is essential to reaching our net-zero targets. By reducing emissions in existing buildings, we are targeting one of the most effective ways to put us on the right path toward a clean energy future."

Sean Fraser

Member of Parliament for Central Nova

Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance

"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris targets. With today's announcement, we're creating opportunities for Canadians to lower emissions and creating good, middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Nova Scotia Health is pleased to be collaborating with Natural Resources Canada to develop intelligent energy solutions. This ECBx pilot project will deliver reductions in energy consumption, carbon footprint and operational costs, while increasing the sustainability of our hospital."

John Hann

Director of Maintenance and Operations

Nova Scotia Health Facilities Management Services



