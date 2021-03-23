OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency helps businesses save money and stay competitive while contributing to a cleaner environment. The Government of Canada is investing in initiatives that will lead to a clean energy future and provide a healthier planet for future generations.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $25,000 investment for Hydro Technologies Canada Inc. (HTCI) to conduct a study to reduce costs, improve energy efficiency and identify energy conservation initiatives for its Québec City plant.

HTCI and Énergir, Quebec's largest natural gas distribution company, also contributed to the project to bring the total investment to over $50,000.

Founded in 1996, HTCI is the largest supplier of sodium hydrosulphite bleaching solutions to the paper industry in northwest America and the only active zinc oxide manufacturer in North America, which is used in products from rubber to ceramics and from paints to batteries. It is the first company to develop these two products without releasing any liquid wastes.

Federal funding is provided by the Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which offers financial assistance to help fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's industrial sector is a key part of our efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Quote

"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris targets. With today's announcement, we're working to lower our emissions and creating good, middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Investing in Quebec City industrial facilities will contribute to advancing Canada's energy efficiency objectives and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including clean energy and climate change mitigation targets, and bring us closer to a zero-emission future."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Member of Parliament for Québec and President of the Treasury Board

"The results of this study will allow us both to achieve energy efficiency benefits and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our business. We are glad to realize we can improve in this field and to see the options that are available to us. That's why we will work to apply the report's findings in the coming years. Finally, we would like to thank all our partners who helped in conducting this study."

Michel Plante, MBA

President and General Manager of Hydro Technologies (Canada) Inc.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

