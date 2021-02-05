OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency is essential to reaching net-zero emissions. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $24,000 investment in Bonduelle Canada Inc., the current world leader in ready-to-use vegetables, to reduce energy costs and improve energy efficiency as part of the government's efforts to advance a low-carbon energy future.

The company's St-Denis-sur-Richelieu facility will reduce energy consumption and improve its financial and environmental performance through a process integration study that will recommend energy-efficiency improvements. The modernization project for the plant will help improve industrial energy efficiency in Canada by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Federal funding is provided by the Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which offers financial assistance to help fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects. Énergir also contributed to the project to bring the total investment to nearly $50,000.

Bonduelle Canada Inc. is a family-run company founded in 1853 by Louis Bonduelle. Bonduelle provides over 100 countries with vegetables that are preserved using natural processes.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's industrial sector is a key part of Canada's efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris targets. With today's announcement, we're working to lower our emissions and creating good, middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"We welcome the opportunity to support Bonduelle Canada's efforts to improve energy efficiency. This investment will help St-Denis-sur-Richelieu reduce greenhouse gas emissions and bring us closer to a zero-emission future."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"At Bonduelle, we are deeply linked to the earth, our most precious asset. Therefore, it is essential that we take care of it with initiatives such as reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2035 so that everyone can enjoy its benefits in the future."

Christian Malenfant, Vice President Marketing, R&D and CSR

Bonduelle Canada Inc.



"Through its energy-efficiency programs, Énergir is proud to help seek out innovative solutions to encourage customers to use less energy, and to use it more wisely. With this initiative, Bonduelle is demonstrating leadership by taking steps to further decarbonize its operations and make major strides toward meeting GHG reduction targets."

Valérie Sapin

Director of Marketing, Customer Experience and Energy Efficiency

Énergir



