LONDON, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and His Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London, announced a joint investment of more than $9 million to raise and solidify the Broughdale Dyke.

This investment will help protect residential and institutional areas in London against severe flooding due to overflowing from the Thames River.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Protecting our community from the damage of climate change has been my priority, and this federal investment to improve the resiliency of the Broughdale Dyke will protect thousands of homes, businesses, and livelihoods here at home."

Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This important investment in London's stormwater infrastructure helps us become more resilient to severe weather and climate change. With this support, we will be able to better protect Londoners and their homes as well as the City's nearby parks, bridges and roads from major flooding events along the Thames River."

His Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.6 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The City of London is contributing over $5.4 million .

is investing more than through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The is contributing over . The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $3.86 billion national program that invests in public structural and natural infrastructure projects to increase the resilience of communities at risk of being affected by natural disasters.

national program that invests in public structural and natural infrastructure projects to increase the resilience of communities at risk of being affected by natural disasters. The DMAF aims to reduce the impacts of natural disasters before they occur. This includes strengthening infrastructure to prevent threats to health and safety, and for critical infrastructure, preventing disruptions to essential services or significant disruptions to economic activity, as well as reducing high recovery and replacement costs.

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is currently accepting applications for funding until July 19, 2023 .

. On November 24 th , 2022, the Government of Canada released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy. It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the Government of released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As outlined in the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan (GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of Canada will invest up to an additional $489.1 million over 10 years through the DMAF to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change.

(GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of will invest up to an additional over 10 years through the DMAF to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sebastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jo Ann Johnston, Manager, Media Relations, City of London, 226-973-4291, [email protected]