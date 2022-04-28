Canada Invests in Deep Energy Retrofits for Buildings in Toronto

TORONTO, ON, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Improving energy efficiency in our communities is an important part of our toolkit to fight climate change. It will help us exceed our climate goals, lower emissions where people live and work, and provide opportunities for Canadians to be part of building a clean and prosperous future that leaves no one behind.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $5-million investment to fully fund the Deep Retrofit Challenge, which will enable energy efficiency in buildings across the City of Toronto . Approximately 10–16 deep energy retrofit projects will be supported in multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, such as the installation of heat pumps in mid-rise apartments. The Deep Retrofit Challenge will reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent in each sub-project, improve the quality of living for residents and contribute to the nationwide development of new and retrofitted green buildings.

In addition to financial support, through the design, construction, and verification phases of the process, Toronto building owners will receive technical guidance to achieve net-zero-energy–ready performance in buildings.

Net-zero-energy–ready buildings are designed and constructed to high performance levels, and with the addition of clean power generation, are capable of producing at least as much energy as they consume on an annual basis.

Federal funding is being provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure – Energy Efficient Buildings Program . This program supports improvements to the design, renovation and construction of our homes and buildings. The government is advancing the development and implementation of building codes for existing buildings and new net-zero-energy–ready buildings through research, development and demonstration projects, in Toronto and across the nation.

Through programs such as this, the federal government is creating sustainable jobs, building a clean energy future and charting a path toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Our government supports energy-efficient practices as they play a key role in creating a clean energy future for our country. Today's investments in energy efficiency in Toronto will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase comfort and save money while contributing to the fight against climate change."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Today's investments are an example of how our government stands as a partner with our city for housing and the fight against climate change. As a longtime advocate for sustainability in my hometown, I am glad to see our government supporting local innovation through the City's Deep Retrofit Challenge, which will benefit residents of Toronto and contribute to Canada's Emissions Reductions Plan."

Julie Dabrusin,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Member of Parliament for Toronto–Danforth

"Our city has a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 — 10 years earlier than anticipated. In order to do that, we must accelerate and introduce programs and initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint and work to make Toronto cleaner and greener. Buildings emit some of the highest emissions, and we need to work together along with the other governments and the private sector to address this issue. The retrofits funded through this Challenge will go a long way to proving that we can reduce building emissions using existing technologies. I encourage building owners across Toronto to take up the Challenge and help lead the way to cleaner, greener, more sustainable buildings. Thank you to the federal government for their support of this important initiative."

John Tory

Mayor, City of Toronto

Quick Facts

Buildings and homes contribute approximately 18 percent of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

greenhouse gas emissions. Retrofits are a critical part of the Government of Canada's Green Building Strategy, including the $200-million Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative, proposed in Budget 2022.

Green Building Strategy, including the Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative, proposed in Budget 2022. The Emissions Reductions Plan advances climate resiliency through the development of the $150-million Canada Green Buildings Strategy.

advances climate resiliency through the development of the Canada Green Buildings Strategy. The $182-million Energy Efficient Buildings Program is a part of the $180-billion Investing in Canada Plan, supporting the reduction of buildings emissions nationally.

Related Links



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]