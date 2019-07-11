Canada Invests in Cross-Country Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Network

STEWIACKE, NS, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's climate plan is working for our planet, and it is working for Canadians. Zero emission vehicles play a key role in our clean energy future. As families continue to make greener choices, Canada is delivering more options for them to drive where they need to go while reducing pollution and making life more affordable.

Bill Casey, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $4.6-million investment for Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, for building 92 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers in its coast-to-coast network.

The first completed station, in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, will be part of a larger network of more than 50 Petro-Canada locations, each with two charging units on site.

This is part of the Government of Canada's $182.5-million investment to build a coast-to-coast charging network for electric vehicles and support other zero- and low-carbon demonstration and deployment projects. Over 500 fast chargers are built or planned this year, with hundreds more expected over the next two years. Through Budget 2019, a further $130 million is being invested in charging infrastructure, and a new incentive, worth up to $5,000, is available for Canadians who purchase or lease a zero-emission vehicle.

Canada's climate plan includes over 50 measures to protect the environment and leave a healthier planet for future generations, including actions to protect our oceans, phase out coal-fired electricity, invest in renewables and public transit and reduce plastic pollution.

Zero-emission vehicles are a key part of Canada's plan to combat climate change while growing the economy and making life more affordable for Canadians.

Quick Facts

Through the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), the Government of Canada is investing $182.5 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast charging network for electric vehicles, natural gas stations along key freight corridors and stations for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in metropolitan centres. This investment also includes support for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies, as well as the development of binational ( Canada and the United States ) codes and standards for low-carbon vehicles and infrastructure.

is investing to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast charging network for electric vehicles, natural gas stations along key freight corridors and stations for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in metropolitan centres. This investment also includes support for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies, as well as the development of binational ( and ) codes and standards for low-carbon vehicles and infrastructure. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Quotes

"Our government is making historic investments in green infrastructure, helping us to move from traditional fuels to cleaner choices that will power our future while lowering costs for families. With more electric vehicles on our roads, we will reduce pollution and create strong and sustainable communities."

Bill Casey

Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester

"Keeping Canadians moving is what we do. We know that our customers' needs are changing, and with more than 1,800 retail and wholesale locations across the country, we have the network in place to address some of the challenges being faced by electric vehicle drivers. By combining the elements from our top-tier national network with the fastest technology available, we will be able to meet the needs of our customers today and into the future."

Deborah Gullaher

Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Suncor

