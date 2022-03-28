RICHMOND, BC, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Confronting climate change in thoughtful ways offers the potential for significant economic opportunities for businesses, communities, and workers in Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future: to protect the environment, strengthen the economy and create good jobs.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of more than $1.9 million to accelerate the development of innovative technologies that will reduce fossil fuel consumption at Lafarge Canada Inc.'s cement plants in Richmond, British Columbia, and Brookfield, Nova Scotia.

Lafarge Canada Inc. also provided funding toward the $18.5-million project.

The investment supported Lafarge in launching a new and improved lower carbon fuel system to reduce pollution associated with the production of cement. The project, which is now complete, aimed to make the two facilities among the most carbon-efficient cement plants in Canada by lowering fossil fuel use with non-recyclable waste byproducts and minimizing landfill waste.

Federal funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program , which supports clean energy innovation, ensures clean energy technologies are widely affordable and helps drive economic growth, leading to a low-carbon economy with good, clean jobs.

The Government of Canada will continue to support innovative projects and technologies that support a healthy environment and healthy economy, on our way to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada continues to accelerate the development of innovative clean technologies that can decarbonize the most hard-to-abate sectors. Investing in cleantech projects — like the Lafarge cement plants in Richmond, B.C., and in Brookfield, Nova Scotia — will help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 while also creating sustainable jobs and spurring economic growth."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The support of Natural Resources Canada was essential to the project's success. Working with a Dalhousie University research team, we completed extensive testing of the use of scrap tires as a cleaner, lower carbon fuel to replace coal. During the research period, 600,000 scrap tires were used to replace 5,800 tonnes of coal with over 20% lower carbon emissions for each tonne replaced and nearly a 10% decrease in nitrogen oxide emissions from the plant. At the Richmond plant, the installation of the new low-carbon fuel injection system was trialed and proven successful and will be replicated in future installations across Canada. The project has since achieved 40% substitution of fossil fuels and resulted in 15–20ktonnes of CO 2 avoided annually."

Rob Cumming

Head, Sustainability and Public Affairs, Lafarge Canada Inc.

