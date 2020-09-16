ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we begin to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, and Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced investments of more than $1,440,000 for three projects that will help build a cleaner future in Quebec. These investments include funding to:

The Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels for a pilot project that will test a new fragmentation and grinding technology for the mining sector. An investment of $1,150,495 will help develop a viable alternative to more energy-intensive options for crushing and grinding. If successful, this process will significantly reduce emissions and lower energy consumption by up to 20 percent. The Government of Canada's funding comes in part from Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program, $442,600 , and from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions' Quebec Economic Development Program, $707,895 .

The announcements were made at the end of the Parliamentary Secretary's tour of northern Quebec, where he also conducted a tour of the Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels. The government will continue to support innovative projects that create a clean, sustainable, competitive natural resources sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

"The Government of Canada is committed to a clean energy future. We will continue to leverage the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan to drive competitiveness, invest in innovative projects that position Canada's resource sectors as global leaders, promote competitiveness and help ensure good jobs for years to come."

Paul Lefebvre

Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Investing in sustainable resource development and energy efficiency innovation is a big part of how we will move toward net-zero emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"We have made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. This is more important than ever as we plan a sustainable economic recovery. I am honoured to announce financial support from CED for the Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels to acquire innovative equipment. This organization stands out for its dynamism, audacity and spirit of innovation, and it will contribute to the deployment of our clean technology industrial network for the future of the mining sector."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The climate remains one of the most important challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage local companies and organizations to develop more environmental and greener processes, as the CTRI is doing for mining companies. This is why we are taking robust action to fight climate change by supporting innovative projects that are essential to the well-being of future generations."

Élisabeth Brière

Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Driven by numerous environmental issues, today's mining industry embarks upon a new era, where past and present paradigms will no longer be acceptable. Only the technologies that can break away from past mining models while providing a new source of growth — both for the businesses that use these technologies and for their mining partners — will pass the test. This project, carried out by the CTRI and its valued partners, is a perfect example of what could be a new, clean technology for the mining sector."

Hassine Bouafif

Executive Director, Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels

"Ensuring our clients effective and punctual freight transportation while reducing our energy footprint is an everyday challenge. Martin Roy Transport is committed to integrating available technologies that are adapted to our fleet to enable the most energy-efficient freight transportation possible."

Johanne Valence

Media Relations, Martin Roy Transport

"Combining mine productivity and environmental protection is an integral part of UQAT's mission. This project, which is under UQAT's responsibility, is aligned with our mission: to ensure that the performance of mining sites rehabilitation is not significantly affected in the long term by climate change, therefore avoiding future environmental issues."

Denis Martel, Rector

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

