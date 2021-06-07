Canada Invests in Clean Energy Research for Atlantic Provinces

HALIFAX, NS

, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Building a low-carbon economy in Canada requires a transformation of our energy systems. Understanding what clean energy options are available and how best to use them is of critical importance, particularly as we recover from COVID-19.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $282,532 for the Offshore Energy Research Association of Nova Scotia (OERA) to create an energy system model that will support Atlantic Canada policy-makers in lowering emissions and encourage investments in clean energy technologies.

The Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Mines (NSDEM) is contributing $110,000 to the initiative and the PEI Energy Corporation will provide another $10,000 to bring the total project investment to $402,532.

The open-source energy system model allows policy-makers, researchers, non-governmental organizations and industry representatives to evaluate different emission mitigation pathways and the associated costs.

Policy-makers will use the model to assess alternative energy scenarios to inform next steps on the path to net-zero emissions, including using technology and investing in research and development. Industry will use the model to make interim and long-term strategic decisions. As further data is added, this model will become even more valuable.

This project is a collaboration between Natural Resources Canada, the Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Mines (NSDEM), Prince Edward Island's Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, OERA, academic partners and players in the energy market in Atlantic Canada.

Federal funding for this project comes from the Government of Canada's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, a more than $180-billion investment in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Canada has an ambitious plan to fight climate change, help Canadians make their homes greener and build a net-zero economy. Since October 2020, through investments in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Strengthened Climate Plan, and Budget 2021, Canada has invested $53 billion toward a green recovery that will create opportunities for all Canadians and support a transformation to a low-emissions energy future.

Quotes

"How do we get to net-zero? We need to know every option and every possibility. More possibilities mean more choices for different parts of Canada. Every part of this country has alternative energy futures that we can build on. This energy system model will show us what's possible for Atlantic Canada and help us lower emissions. This is how we get to net-zero."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources



"Nova Scotia has set one of the most ambitious goals in the country for cutting greenhouse gas emissions — 53 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. In addition to the commitments we have made provincially, we are pleased to work with our federal and private sector partners to tackle climate change on yet another front, facilitating our transition to clean energy."

Chuck Porter

Nova Scotia Minister of Energy and Mines

"Reaching our climate goals requires action across the country. I am happy to see Atlantic Canada is a leader and taking positive steps on our path toward net-zero emissions."

Steven Myers

P.E.I. Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

"The energy system model we are developing will identify what parts of Atlantic Canada's economy don't have an economical solution to get to zero carbon, which will help prioritize cleantech and mitigation research priorities moving forward."

Alisdair McLean

Executive Director, OERA



