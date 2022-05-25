MONTREAL, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada understands the creation of a low-carbon economy in Canada will require a major transformation of our complex energy systems. Electrification, supported by clean and renewable energy and grid infrastructure modernization, is a key part of the solution.

Today, Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of nearly $5 million for the Institut de l'énergie Trottier at Polytechnique Montréal , and their partner organizations, the Institute for Integrated Energy Systems at University of Victoria and the School of Public Policy at University of Calgary , to establish the Energy Modelling Hub to help realize a decarbonized energy system for Canada.

The new Hub will create a national network of energy and electricity modellers, policymakers and other experts to guide the transformation of our complex energy systems to provide evidence-based insights and made-in-Canada solutions. Linking modellers and policymakers across Canada will help bridge the gap between data and policy, ensuring modelling activities inform the response to the most pressing energy policy questions of our time.

The four-year project is led by Dr. Normand Mousseau and Louis Beaumier from the Institut de l'énergie Trottier at Polytechnique Montréal, Dr. Madeleine McPherson from the Institute for Integrated Energy Systems at University of Victoria, and Dr. Blake Shaffer from the School of Public Policy at University of Calgary.

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) , a four-year, $964-million program, which provides support for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while supporting Canada's ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 and Canada's commitment to achieve a 100 percent net-zero–emitting electricity system by 2035.

Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy , ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. In Budget 2022 , Canada committed to investing an additional $600 million over five years to the SREPs program to continue to support renewable electricity and grid modernization projects.

Quotes

"Canada is committed to supporting the energy transition needed to reach Canada's climate goals by investing in clean energy technology projects that will lower emissions and increase our competitiveness. This Energy Modelling Hub will be key to charting an effective pathway to a decarbonized energy system that will lead us closer to our net-zero goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Achieving our climate goals is at the heart of our concerns as citizens and of those of our government. The Institut de l'énergie Trottier at Polytechnique Montréal is committed to decarbonizing Canada's energy system. I am proud that our government is investing in this world-renowned institute to innovate and further support green energy."

Rachel Bendayan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

Member of Parliament for Outremont

"The Institut de l'énergie Trottier at Polytechnique Montréal is committed to supporting the energy transition needed to reach Canada's climate goals. I'm thrilled that we can contribute to NRCan's efforts in this direction. More than a financial support to an essential modelling exercise, it's a recognition of the skills Canadian experts can bring to this collective endeavour."

Normand Mousseau

Scientific Director, Institut de l'énergie Trottier at Polytechnique Montréal

"The Energy Modelling Hub reflects the University of Victoria's commitment to climate action, while building on the research capacity at the Institute for Integrated Energy Systems. We need modelling to explore pathways to net zero and show us how to make the best decisions to decarbonize our energy systems. The highly collaborative work at the hub can be a catalyst for large-scale energy transition toward a low-carbon economy."

Madeleine McPherson

Civil Engineer and Associate Director, Institute for Integrated Energy Systems at the University of Victoria

"The University of Calgary is honoured to play a role in this vital initiative for Canada. The School of Public Policy brings important expertise in policy and economics that is critical to understanding energy transitions that go beyond technical modelling of energy systems, and extend to broader societal impacts."

Blake Shaffer

Assistant Professor, Department of Economics and School of Public Policy, University of Calgary

Quick Facts

Natural Resources Canada previously provided $977,408 for Polytechnique Montréal to support a network of institutions conducting electricity modelling and analysis to inform Canada's clean energy transition.

for Polytechnique Montréal to support a network of institutions conducting electricity modelling and analysis to inform clean energy transition. Funding for the electricity modelling project came from the Government of Canada's $180-billion Investing in Canada Plan for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

