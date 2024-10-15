Canada Invests in Cereals Research and Market Support

Funding from the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership will drive innovation and strengthen the sector's competitiveness.

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Cereals Canada today announced that it has received $7.3 million in funding support for research, innovation, and market support from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). This substantial investment includes $6.6 million over three years from the AgriMarketing Program (AMP) and $674,000 over five years from the AgriScience Program (ASP).

Elaine Sopiwnyk, Vice President, Technical Services, Cereals Canada; Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South; and Dean Dias, CEO, Cereals Canada attend Tuesday's funding announcement. (CNW Group/Cereals Canada)

"Our cereal farmers are a cornerstone of Canada's agricultural sector and work so hard to grow top quality grain," said the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "With this funding, we're not only helping them stay competitive, but also making sure that Canadian grains continue to meet our high standards, here at home, and around the world. This vitally important investment will support the growth, sustainability, and future of cereal farming in Canada.

"We are grateful for the support from the Government of Canada for applied research and market access initiatives that will benefit Canadian wheat, durum, barley, and oat growers, and the value chain as a whole," said Dean Dias, CEO of Cereals Canada. "This funding enables us to amplify our resources, maintain and grow markets, and foster industry relationships and advocacy, helping to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of Canada's cereals industry."

The announcement was made from Cereals Canada's pasta laboratory, one of six technical facilities located in downtown Winnipeg. These specialized laboratories have played a crucial role in the organization's research and development efforts and will directly benefit from the Sustainable CAP funding.

"This investment is about supporting our farmers and securing the future of Canadian cereals in a competitive global market," said Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South. "By backing research and market growth, we're ensuring that our grains remain world-class and that our agricultural sector continues to thrive in a sustainable way."

One of the key initiatives supported by the AgriScience Program funding is a four-year (2024-2028) research activity in collaboration with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada research scientists Dr. Sijo Joseph and Dr. Lovemore Malunga. The project will look at how variety and environmental conditions affect oat quality for different food applications, providing the industry with knowledge about year-to-year variability in oat quality and how best to ensure that Canadian oats continue to deliver consistent quality expected by customers.

"Our oat research aims to enhance our understanding of Canadian oat quality and how it performs as an ingredient. This information will strengthen Canada's position in the global market, potentially increasing the value and demand for Canadian oats as a premium food ingredient and supporting our value chain," said Dias

Canadian agriculture is a driver of the economy especially when the cereal sector is responsible for $68.8 billion in annual economic activity and 370,000 full time jobs in Canada. Canadian cereals lead the country's agriculture exports with annual exports to over 80 countries.

AAFC's AMP and ASP provide funding for foundational work in Canada's agriculture sector, helping industry to innovate and maintain access to global markets.

The Sustainable CAP is a 5-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

Quick Facts

Canadas cereal sector is responsible for $68.8 billion in annual economic activity and 370,000 full time jobs in Canada and leads the country's agriculture exports with annual exports to over 80 countries.

in annual economic activity and 370,000 full time jobs in and leads the country's agriculture exports with annual exports to over 80 countries. Wheat is a staple food for 35 percent of the world's population and is Canada's largest field crop grown.

largest field crop grown. Canada is the fourth largest wheat exporter in the world and one of the world's top exporters of high-quality durum.

is the fourth largest wheat exporter in the world and one of the world's top exporters of high-quality durum. Over the last five years, Canada exported on average 4.6 million tonnes of Canadian durum to over 50 countries including Morocco , Algeria , Italy , the United States (US), Peru and Japan .

exported on average 4.6 million tonnes of Canadian durum to over 50 countries including , , , (US), and . Canada is its own largest wheat market with over 3.2 million tonnes of wheat milled into flour and semolina per year on average, plus the demand for animal feed and other uses.

is its own largest wheat market with over 3.2 million tonnes of wheat milled into flour and semolina per year on average, plus the demand for animal feed and other uses. As the world's largest exporter of high-quality oats, Canada produces about four million tonnes of oats on average every year. Saskatchewan typically produces more than 50% of Canada's oats each year.

produces about four million tonnes of oats on average every year. typically produces more than 50% of oats each year. Canadian oats supply three primary markets: milling oats for human consumption; performance or pony oats, largely as feed for high-end race or competitive horses; and high-yielding feed oat varieties.

Over the last five years, the US has been the largest oat importer, accounting for 59% of the world's oat imports.

About 83% of Canadian oat exports are shipped to the US, representing a market share of 97%.

SOURCE Cereals Canada

For further Information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice-President of Communications and Value Chain Relations, E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166