GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - A strong and prosperous country depends on everyone having the opportunity to succeed. Canada's diversity is one of its greatest advantages -- when every community has the tools to participate fully, our economy and society grow stronger.

That's why the Government of Canada is investing in the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative with a new call for proposals. Through this initiative, organizations can apply for funding to strengthen community infrastructure, upgrade facilities, and build capacity in ways that help them grow and sustain their impact.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the launch of the fourth call for proposals under the Initiative. Up to $20 million will be available to support as many as 300 Black-led organizations across the country. Applications are open until October 18, 2025.

Launched in 2019, the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative ensures that Black-led organizations have the resources and infrastructure they need to continue driving progress in their communities. By investing directly in community-based leadership, the initiative helps create jobs, expand services, and strengthen the foundations of long-term prosperity.

"A strong and prosperous country depends on everyone having the tools to contribute and succeed. Since 2019, the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative has helped thousands of Black-led organizations strengthen their capacity and create opportunities in their communities. With over 3,000 projects underway across Canada, this work is helping ensure that every community can participate fully in Canada's economic and social growth."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Ce quatrième appel à projets intervient à un moment où la demande de soutien pour les organismes à but non lucratif dirigés par et au service des communautés noires est plus forte que jamais. Il permettra non seulement de combler des besoins essentiels en matière de développement des capacités organisationnelles, mais aussi de renforcer la résilience et l'autonomie de ces organismes. Il s'agit d'une initiative majeure, non seulement pour favoriser le développement économique et social des communautés noires, mais aussi pour stimuler une croissance inclusive qui profitera à l'ensemble du Canada."

– Maudeleine Myrthil PDG, Groupe 3737

"On behalf of Tropicana Community Services, I want to thank the Government of Canada and Prime Minister Carney for their steadfast support of the Black Canadian community through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. For the past five years, this initiative has strengthened over 750 organizations, created thousands of jobs, and helped generate new opportunities across the country. This investment is changing lives, and Tropicana is proud to play a role in building a stronger, more inclusive Canada."

– Anthony Grey, President and Chair, Board of Directors, Tropicana Community Services

"As a proud member of the National Funders Network, Africa Centre is honoured to once again take part in this important initiative--one that closely aligns with our mission to advance prosperity, equity, and inclusivity for all. We commend the continued commitment of our government in supporting this impactful initiative that uplifts Black communities and empowers Black-led, Black-serving organizations in Western Canada and across the country. We look forward to the collective progress this renewed collaboration will foster in building stronger, more equitable communities."

– Dr Edna Wakene, Interim Executive Director, Chair, Board of Directors, Africa Centre

"Black Business Initiative wishes to thank Prime Minister Carney and the Government of Canada for their continued investments in Black Canadian communities through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. For the past five years, this initiative has brought remarkable benefits to our community. We are proud to once again serve as a pillar of support, helping Black-led, Black-serving, and Black-focused organizations that are changing lives and improving economic conditions across the country."

– Matthew Martel, Chief Executive Officer, Black Business Initiative

The Government of Canada co-sponsored the second United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent that spans from January 2025 to December 2034.

In recognition of the first Decade, more than $200 million has been invested through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build foundational infrastructure in Canada's vibrant Black communities since 2019.

The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative has partnered with four Black-led organizations--Tropicana Community Services, Black Business Initiative, Groupe 3737, and Africa Centre--to support smaller Black-led and Black-serving community-based non-profit organizations.

In the previous three rounds of funding, these National Funders awarded $99 million in grants to more than 2,700 projects. Today's announcement will bring the total awarded through these organizations to about $116 million, and we expect approximately 300 additional projects will be funded in this round.

As part of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government has created the Canadian Institute for People of Afrikan Ancestry to work on issues that affect Black communities.

The Government has also created the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, which seeks to create a sustainable source of funding for Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving non-profit organizations and registered charities. Through it, the Government of Canada has provided the Foundation for Black Communities with an endowment of $200 million. The Foundation is responsible for managing the assets of the contributed funds to create a sustainable source of funding for Black community organizations and has its most recent call for proposals open for applications until November 5, 2025.

Since 2018, Canada has committed more than $1 billion to empower Black communities, improve their health, mental health and socio-economic welfare, and build a country where they can succeed.

