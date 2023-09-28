OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canada advances to a sustainable and prosperous net-zero future by 2050, the federal government is supporting tools for science-based decision-making. Investing in the battery industry helps map out the pathways to achieve net-zero, including the potential roles for existing and emerging energy technologies.

Yesterday, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $500,000 federal investment in Accelerate Alliance. This funding supports Accelerate Alliance in building a battery innovation roadmap that charts Canada's capacity to develop, commercialize and scale up a sustainable domestic battery innovation ecosystem for both mobile and stationary applications.

This project, funded through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program, will also enable Canada's battery innovators, including stakeholders across industry, academia and government, to advance their priorities for a sustainable battery ecosystem while cementing Canadian battery innovation leadership in the global marketplace.

This investment builds on last week's visit from Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Yasutoshi Nishimura, who signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Canada on battery supply chains. This MoC will enable both countries to leverage and promote investment attraction and enhance collaboration between the Canadian and Japanese private sectors related to investment opportunities in Canada's electric vehicle, battery and critical mineral supply chains.

The Government of Canada will continue to support innovative projects and technologies that support a healthy economy on our way to achieving a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

Quotes

"The Battery Innovation Roadmap is an important resource to support industry and other partners to identify and pursue the economic opportunities in the battery supply chain — including in electric vehicle manufacturing and critical minerals processing. The Government of Canada is pleased to support this important work."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"From developing critical minerals to deploying clean electricity, Canadian industry and workers are building the future of the battery economy, today. The Battery Innovation Roadmap represents a step forward to seizing the economic opportunities associated with a net-zero future in the transportation and industrial sectors. Congratulations to Accelerate Alliance, Transition Accelerator and all involved parties."

Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Accelerate's Battery Innovation Roadmap will identify strategies and actions to support our capacity to develop, commercialize and scale up domestic battery innovation and represents an important next step on Canada's journey toward a competitive and world-class battery ecosystem. As Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle industry continues to develop impressively in all supply chain segments, increased battery innovation helps ensure the vehicle sector is a critical part of our industrial and economic future."

Matthew Fortier

President and CEO of Accelerate Alliance

"The fight against climate change demands global electrification, and every viable battery technology has a role to play. Batteries can be improved both through incremental advances and through breakthroughs. Now more than ever, Canada has the opportunity to build on its historic contributions to battery technology and lead the charge in next-generation batteries."

Dr. Jeff Dahn

Professor Emeritus, Principal Investigator – NSERC/Tesla Canada/Dalhousie Alliance Grant

Related Information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy Natural Resources, 343-597-1725, [email protected]