Canada Invests in Alberta's First Commercial-Scale Geothermal Facility

EDMONTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Economic prosperity and environmental protection go hand in hand. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in clean power projects that will invigorate local economies and curb pollution.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $25.4-million investment in Northwestern Alberta's first commercial-scale geothermal facility, which will generate clean energy and create jobs. The project, Alberta No. 1, will be overseen by a partnership between Terrapin Geothermics and the Municipal District of Greenview. PCL Construction will also participate in this project.

A first in the province and among the first of its kind in Canada, the facility will generate five megawatts of electricity annually, enough to power 6,800 homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20,000 tonnes per year. The project will also create new jobs during the construction and operation phases.

The project will demonstrate geothermal power as a viable and reliable power source and, complemented by existing power sources, how it can play a major role in phasing out coal.

The project is also expected to model integrated energy solutions by providing direct heat to local industries, further increasing its environmental and economic benefits.

Funding for the project comes from Natural Resources Canada's Emerging Renewables Power Program,

a $200-million program stemming from Budget 2017 and part of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Quotes

"The Greenview Geothermal Power Project will provide Alberta's power grid with clean, renewable energy. Canada is committed to meeting its commitments to reduce emissions from the electricity sector, and projects like this build a foundation for the next generation of innovative technologies and systems."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Minister of Natural Resources Canada

"The Alberta No.1 Geothermal project is a great opportunity for our country and province to showcase our skills and expertise in large-scale energy development. Terrapin is thrilled to be partnering with our construction and drilling sectors to pioneer the conventional geothermal industry in Alberta and deliver a different kind of energy. The geothermal heat beneath our feet is a unique, valuable and challenging resource that, if unlocked economically, presents a brand-new growth industry in Canada. Projects like this demonstrate our ability to diversify and Canada's competence in our energy sector."

Sean Collins

President of Terrapin Geothermics

"We are proud to partner with Terrapin on a made-in-Alberta renewable-power solution — one that sets our long-established skills in pipe fabrication and industrial construction to work building sustainable infrastructure in our own backyard."

Roger Keglowitsch

Chief Operating Officer, Heavy Industrial at PCL Construction

