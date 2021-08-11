Canada Invests in Affordable Housing Research

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in research to address affordable housing challenges.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC, announced more than $844,000 in funding for seven successful submissions to the National Housing Strategy's 2021 Research and Planning Fund.

The successful submissions include:

Go Big and Build Homes: Identifying and Overcoming the Barriers to Housing on Reserves

Knowledge mobilization in IRCOM's social housing for refugee families-to build data management & evaluation capacity

Securing the right to housing for racialized refugees

Safe, stable, long-term: Supporting LGBTQ2S+ youth along the housing continuum

Understanding the intersection between justice-involvement and homelessness

Portrait de l'habitation et des ressources en Mauricie

Find out more information about the CMHC Research and Planning Fund and successful submissions from previous years.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why our government is taking action through research to find new, innovative approaches to help address Canada's housing challenges. Congratulations to all of the successful applicants. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and thank you for your important contributions to housing research in Canada." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a comprehensive response to the need for safe and affordable housing for all Canadians. While emphasis is often placed on investments to create new or repair existing housing, of equal importance is the overall investment stream of $541 million through the NHS in research, data and innovation, $844,000 of which will fund research under the NHS Housing Research and Planning Fund to help spur the next generation of affordable housing." — Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts:

The Research and Planning Fund provides support to not-for-profit organizations, registered charities, Indigenous organizations and Indigenous governments for housing-related research.

The fund helps promote interest, involvement and capacity building in housing research outside of government. It supports the development of evidence and highly focused expertise within the affordable housing sector to understand and overcome housing challenges, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The fund provides financial support in four different streams:

funding support for individual research projects



funding support for a "program of research"



funding support for planning activities designed to identify research priorities or lay the groundwork for research

funding support for knowledge mobilization projects

The NHS includes $541 million over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation.

over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation. Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Backgrounder

CMHC Research and Planning Fund

Winning Submissions for 2021

Title Partners Province CMHC Funding

Eligibility Go Big and Build Homes: Identifying and Overcoming the Barriers to Housing on Reserves Examining the historic and systematic barriers to housing, engaging community members to understand appropriate sites and types of new housing and verifying homebuilding technologies. Lead Organization: Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council Partner Organizations: Daniel J. Brant & Associates Design Coalition Architects Design Coalition Institute Dakota Tipi First Nation Manitoba $240,680 Buying while Black: Barriers to Black Homeownership in Canada This project seeks to understand homeownership experiences for Black households, housing policies and programs that influence those experience, and the role non-profits play in these experiences. Lead Organization: Habitat for Humanity of the GTA Partner Organizations: The Black Planning Project Black Business and Professional Association The Jean Augustine Chair in Education, Community & Diaspora CP Planning Black North Initiative Ontario $75,000 Knowledge mobilization in IRCOM's social housing for refugee families-to build data management & evaluation capacity Communicating recent findings related to housing for refugee families through training, improving data management systems, and sharing with other organizations. Lead Organization: Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba Inc. Partner Organizations: Institute of Urban Studies, University of Winnipeg Faculty of Social Work, University of Manitoba Community Engaged Research on Immigration Network, University of Winnipeg Manitoba $49,050 Securing the right to housing for racialized refugees This project will generate knowledge about barriers keeping racialized refugees from accessing the housing they need and examine rights-based interventions for this population in Toronto. Lead Organization: Centre for Equality Rights in Accommodation in Ontario Partners Organizations: Christie Refugee Welcome Centre Dixon Hall Ontario $100,000 Safe, stable, long-term: Supporting LGBTQ2S+ youth along the housing continuum Addressing the barriers and facilitators of access to stable, safe, and long-term housing for LGBTQ2S+ youth housing and homelessness. Lead Organization: Social Research and Demonstration Corporation Partner Organizations: Canadian Observatory on Homelessness MENTOR Canada Ontario $142,762 Understanding the intersection between justice-involvement and homelessness This project seeks to understand the housing challenges, barriers, and needs of justice-involved populations. Lead Organization: John Howard Society of Ontario Partner Organizations: Canadian Observatory on Homelessness Social Research & Demonstration Corporation Ontario $186,875 Portrait de l'habitation et des ressources en Mauricie Through data collection and partnerships, this project will lay the foundation for developing an inclusive and local housing strategy. Lead Organization: Consortium en développement social de la Mauricie Partner : Centre intégré universitaire en santé et services sociaux MCQ Fédération des OSBL en habitation MCQ Office municipal d'habitation Trois-Rivières Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie Quebec $50,000

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Office of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), [email protected]

