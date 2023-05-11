SAINT JOHN, NB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, His Worship Bertrand Beaulieu, Mayor of the Grand Falls Regional Municipality, His Worship Robert Rochon, Mayor of the Village of Fundy-Albert, Darren Turner, Chair of the Coastal Link Trail Inc., and Andrew Garnett, Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Woodstock, announced a federal investment of more than $895,000 to upgrade existing trails and construct new active transportation trails across New Brunswick.

In Grand Falls, the urban transportation trail will be widened to improve user safety.

In addition, the Shoreline Trail, which connects communities in Southeastern New Brunswick, will be extended through Hillsborough with a combination of gravel and paved roadways alongside a protective dike bordering the Petitcodiac River.

In Spruce Lake and Saint John, over 4 kilometres of former NB Railway lands along the shoreline of Spruce Lake will be repurposed and connected to new bike lanes along Ocean Westway Road.

In Woodstock, the construction of a new multi-use path and crosswalks along Deakin Drive will offer pedestrians and cyclists a safer method of transportation.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by helping expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"New Brunswick's natural beauty is one of its greatest assets – and this federal investment will enable more New Brunswickers and visitors to take in some of New Brunswick's most beautiful sights while staying active. It's good news for our environment and our economy."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Municipality would like to thank the Ministry as well as the "velo-Route" volunteer committee, who, thanks to their contribution and hard work, our community can benefit from a safe green path in the heart of our municipality. In addition to supporting a culture of recreation and active transportation, this expansion of the bike path comes at the right time in the planning of its development as a recreational infrastructure, but also as an attraction for cyclists."

His Worship Bertrand Beaulieu, Mayor of the Grand Falls Regional Municipality

"As the Mayor of the Village of Fundy Albert, I am pleased with the investment that the Government of Canada and our Southeast Regional Service Commission partner are making to improve non-motorized trails in the community of Hillsborough. Once complete, the Hillsborough portion of southeast New Brunswick's signature trail will provide users of all ages the opportunity to enjoy the beauty that our area has to offer."

His Worship Robert Rochon, Mayor of the Village of Fundy-Albert

"On behalf of the Coastal Link Trail Inc., I would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Federal, Provincial, and Municipal governments for their exceptional support of the Coastal Link Trail project. The funding has allowed us to transform this project into a community-based strength, which will enable Canadian priorities like active living and integration with the natural and beautiful spaces that we have in southern New Brunswick."

Darren Turner, Chair of the Coastal Link Trail Inc.

"We are very fortunate to be able to participate with the Active Transportation Fund. Creating a plan and being able to move the plan forward is very important as a municipality. We want to be able to provide to the citizens a smart and safe way to move around our beautiful town."

Andrew Garnett, Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Woodstock

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $895,923 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The Town of Grand Falls is contributing $121,858 for the urban transportation trail, while the Village of Hillsborough is investing $12,840 for the Shoreline Trail project. The Spruce Lake and Saint John project is receiving an investment of $217,589 from the Government of New Brunswick , and $277,901 from Coastal Link Trail Inc. and Trans Canada Trail .

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The is contributing for the urban transportation trail, while the is investing for the Shoreline Trail project. The and project is receiving an investment of from the Government of , and from Coastal Link Trail Inc. and . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. While the first general application intake concluded on March 31, 2022 , applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

, applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

