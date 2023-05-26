SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, His Worship Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of the City of Sault Ste. Marie, and Beverley Barber, Chair of Tourism Sault Ste. Marie, announced a federal investment of more than $1.2 million to support two active transportation projects.

Funding will be used to support the construction of the Hiawatha Highlands & Conservation Area Connector Trail. Linking downtown Sault Ste. Marie with the Hiawatha Highlands Conservation Area, Wishart Park and Kinsmen Park, the new multi-use path will provide residents with a safer active transportation option separated from local roadways. The scenic, five-kilometre multi-use path will connect users to some of the most visited outdoor recreation areas in the city.

The second project involves upgrading about 1.4 kilometres of sidewalks to multi-use paths along and connecting to the John Roswell Hub Trail. This investment will support upgrades along sections of Albert Street West, Carmen's Way, Second Line, Peoples Road, and Mark Street. Completion of this project will help to close gaps in the City's active transportation network by providing wider, paved pathways that will meet the growing demand for active mobility.

This new active transportation infrastructure will better connect residents to community centres, park spaces, wooded areas, playgrounds and greenspace. A more comprehensive active transportation network will make Sault Ste. Marie more affordable and accessible, making the community a more attractive destination for tourists and a greater place to live, work and raise a family.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"By building a more interconnected city, the Government of Canada is helping to foster a sense of place and stronger community connections in Sault Ste. Marie. Active transportation infrastructure helps to reduce congestion, makes our roads safer, and encourages healthy, sustainable lifestyles. I am thrilled that more than six kilometres of new multi-use paths will soon be available in the city."

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"No matter where you live, the Government of Canada is encouraging all Canadians to get walking, rolling and cycling. By supporting our towns and rural communities to build more active transportation infrastructure, we are reducing carbon emissions, promoting health and exercise, and increasing access to the community."

Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The expansion of the Hub Trail into James Street was the top priority of City Council for future investment, and I am thrilled the Government of Canada's investment is helping to make not only this link a reality, but it facilitates the inclusion of a link into Hiawatha Highlands, one of the most well-used recreational areas in Sault Ste. Marie. With these new links, our Hub Trail will take you both through our past, and into our horizon."

His Worship Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of the City of Sault Ste. Marie

"Tourism Sault Ste. Marie is thrilled to see continued support by the federal government to our local tourism industry. Tourism is a vital part of Sault Ste. Marie's economy and investment in this project will allow us to develop an important connection between our newly expanded mountain bike trails directly to our hotels and restaurants, resulting in an increase in visitors' spending and the duration of their stays."

Beverley Barber, Chair of Tourism Sault Ste. Marie

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.2 million in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), the City of Sault Ste. Marie is contributing over $560,000 , and Tourism Sault Ste. Marie is providing $260,000 .

is investing over in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), the is contributing over , and Tourism Sault Ste. Marie is providing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. While the first general application intake concluded on March 31, 2022 , applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

, applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups. and on the signing of funding agreements.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Tessa Vecchio, Corporate Communications, City of Sault Ste. Marie, 705-759-5396, [email protected]