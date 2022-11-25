TOWN OF GIBSONS, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, announced $92,500 in federal funding for two active transportation projects in Southwestern British Columbia.

This investment will support the evaluation of current infrastructure and the planning of new active transportation infrastructure to better connect communities through convenient, healthier, and cleaner modes of travel.

On the Sunshine Coast, funding will support review of data, maps and aerial imagery to assess gaps, preferred routes and costing in active transportation infrastructure along a 109km segment of Highway 101 from Sechelt to Lund. The findings will inform next steps for developing active transportation networks. This is a critical step for the region in improving safety for alternative modes of travel along Highway 101, and in encouraging residents to use active transportation to get around their community.

In the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, funding will support a joint planning process to inform the future extension of the Friendship Trail to connect Mount Currie (Líl̓wat Nation) and the Village of Pemberton. The project will confirm community and user needs, determine the best route for the extension, and validate trail management. Once constructed, the Friendship Trail will provide a safe, non-motorized travel route that improves access to services for Líl̓wat Nation.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Canada is committed to improving active transportation infrastructure across the country, to provide Canadians with options to choose cleaner and healthier modes of travel. The Corridor trail project will help improve connectivity between Pemberton and Mount Currie and provide further access to services for Lil'wat Nation. Coast residents will benefit greatly from plans for active transportation infrastructure along Highway 101, providing much safer active transportation options. These projects will help our communities build convenient and accessible networks that will encourage residents to leverage the benefits of active transportation. Projects such as these support better connected communities, healthier lifestyles, and move us closer to reaching our emissions goals."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Friendship Trail is an important project, connecting Electoral Area C of the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District with the Village of Pemberton and Lil'wat Nation. Not only does the Friendship Trail provide a physical connection for these communities, with an active zero-emission transportation route, it also joins us culturally, socially and economically. The SLRD is grateful to the Federal government for their funding support of this important initiative, and we thank the Village of Pemberton and Lil'wat Nation for their continued collaboration. We value these relationships and look forward to the evolution of this project, and to building upon our relationships – we are better when we work together."

Jen Ford, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District Board Chair

"We are pleased to conduct this study with the support of our local government partners as it will transform how people experience the Sunshine Coast, planning for improved active transportation routes will enhance the livability for locals and visitors by providing a healthier, safe and more sustainable connection to our spectacular region."

Annie Wise, Executive Director of Sunshine Coast Tourism.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $92,500 for these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The Town of Gibsons will benefit from $50,000 and the District of Lillooet will receive $42,500 in funding.

is investing for these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The will benefit from and the District of will receive in funding. The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, defined as local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the ATF. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

Funding provided through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails, and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails, and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The Strategy aims to make data-driven, evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe, attractive alternatives for more convenient, healthy, active, equitable, and sustainable travel options.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The Strategy aims to make data-driven, evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe, attractive alternatives for more convenient, healthy, active, equitable, and sustainable travel options. Investments in active transportation build on the Government of Canada's work to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while setting the foundation to achieve a more inclusive Canada and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

work to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while setting the foundation to achieve a more inclusive and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, including walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids, such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, and cross-country skis.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund

National Active Transportation Strategy

Infrastructure in British Columbia

