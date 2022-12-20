MUNICIPALITY OF THE DISTRICT OF LUNENBURG, NS, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, announced a federal investment of more than $149,000 to support three active transportation projects in Nova Scotia.

The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg is receiving funds to develop a new Active Transportation Plan. Through an investment of $50,000, the new plan will replace the previous one and provide in-depth information for the community to enhance active transportation infrastructure.

An investment of $50,000 will also be provided to the Town of Digby to put together an Active Transportation Plan. Once complete, the plan will help the community identify priorities for developing and improving existing trails and for constructing new active transportation infrastructure. This plan will also integrate with the Town's downtown revitalization program and accessibility plan.

In addition, the Village of Greenwood will receive $49,900 to develop a trail concept plan that will examine the feasibility of connecting and potentially extending existing trails within the community. The project will also evaluate the possibility of connecting trails to the Village of Kingston.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"As we look towards the future, it's vitally important that we keep making investments in our public infrastructure here in Nova Scotia. All the active transportation planning projects announced today will help the communities better understand their transportation needs and priorities, while providing guidance to make these better places to live, work and play."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Active transportation has huge health, environmental and social benefits. This funding will help grow active transportation in our communities, helping people get around and reducing our community carbon footprint."

Her Worship Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, Mayor of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg

"The Active Transportation Plan development initiative for the Town of Digby was primarily driven by an already existing public trend of using alternative to motorized vehicles methods of transportation; and this isn't just local culture, our tourists also arrive here with intentions to go on an unforgettable hike or bike ride along the beautiful coastline. Making it easier for children to walk and bike to school safely plays an important role in helping them lead healthier lives. Our seniors are looking forward to the improvements of the sidewalk accessibility, functionality, and connectivity to essential amenities. Overall, the long-term goal of our Active Transportation Plan is to make life in Digby affordable, barrier-free for all, and resilient to climate change."

Mayor Ben Cleveland, Town of Digby

"The Village of Greenwood is unique in that we have a military base within our boundary. This makes for a very diverse population, sometimes making it appear as separate communities. By connecting our green spaces with walking and biking trails, we hope to inspire and invigorate all of our residents. Not only to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle but also to create a sense of connectedness within our village. A place where all trails really do lead back to home."

The Village of Greenwood Commission

Quick facts

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

