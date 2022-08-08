OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier; Christine Hardy, Chief Executive Officer for Ronald McDonald House Charities Ottawa (RMHCO); and Danny Baldwin, Chair of the Board of Directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities Ottawa, announced federal funding of over $9.3 million to create a new, accessible net-zero carbon building to meet the current and future needs of families travelling to seek medical care.

"Ronald McDonald House Ottawa provides equitable, accessible care for local families and families from rural, northern and Indigenous communities. The Government of Canada's investment in expanding the House will help it to grow its services and support more families whose children are facing serious illness. We are proud to support the work of this important organization," said the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"Ronald McDonald House Ottawa plays a vital role in supporting families and helping children travelling to access treatment at CHEO. The Government of Canada's investment will significantly increase the space available at this facility, helping more families to stay with their children as they seek medical care," said the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier.

"The funding from Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Building program will enable Ronald McDonald House Ottawa (RMH Ottawa) to meet the current and future demand for all families displaced from their homes while travelling to seek medical care. This expansion will provide essential social infrastructure, enable equitable access to pediatric care, and reduce the financial burden faced by travelling families. Our new net-zero, LEED Gold standard building will allow for RMH Ottawa to support an additional 347 families travelling to Ottawa for medical care each year," said Christine Hardy, Chief Executive Officer for Ronald McDonald House Charities Ottawa.

"This grant and financial support means so much to RMH Ottawa and will allow their House to bless many more families, just like mine, by providing a place to call home while their child receives medical care," said Candice Morello, guest at RMH Ottawa for eight nights.

RMH Ottawa provides a place to call home to families of children that are traveling for treatment at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). Funding will support a major expansion to RMH Ottawa - with 25,000 square feet of extra space, the facility will gain 22 suites and new common areas.

This investment will help RMH Ottawa to accommodate more families at once and offer services to families that live closer to Ottawa. In addition, the new facility will be constructed to the Canada Green Building Council's Zero Carbon Building standard, reducing its impact on the environment, while helping it to be more resilient to power outages and changes in energy prices.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $9.3 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

is investing over through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to will be accepted and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Sarah Putman, Communications Coordinator, Ronald McDonald House Ottawa 613-737-5523, [email protected]; Media Relations Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]