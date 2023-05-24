KITCHENER, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South—Hespeler, and Mary Chevreau, Chief Executive Officer of the Kitchener Public Library, announced a federal investment of more than $5.9 million to build a new public library in Kitchener.

As Kitchener's community grows, so must its public infrastructure. This new energy efficient library will meet net-zero carbon building standards and exceed the highest accessibility standards. It will draw 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources, which include solar panels and geothermal technology. With its single-storey design, low shelving with wide aisles, and barrier-free parking, the new library will be fully accessible for everyone to enjoy.

Once complete, the new SouthWest Public Library will provide a space for groups to meet, individuals to work and study and for children to play. The learning gardens and commercial kitchen will provide a hands-on experience for patrons to learn and explore food literacy from "farm to table".

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Modern community and recreational infrastructure is vital to community well-being and development. Today's important announcement will provide residents in Kitchener with an accessible and energy efficient facility they can enjoy for years to come. Our Government will continue to work with its provincial, territorial, and municipal partners to invest in local community infrastructure, promote climate action, and build more resilient and inclusive communities."

Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South—Hespeler, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are committed to the sustainability of our services, spaces and resources. With this financial support from Infrastructure Canada, we are proud that Kitchener Public Library will be the first in Kitchener, Ontario and one of the first in Canada to build a Net-Zero and Carbon Neutral public facility."

Mary Chevreau, Chief Executive Officer of the Kitchener Public Library

The Government of Canada is contributing $5,952,060 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) with additional funding from the City of Kitchener . The expected total project costs are $14 million .

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) with additional funding from the . The expected total project costs are . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

