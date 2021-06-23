SURREY, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low-emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support workers in the natural resource sectors. Transportation accounts for roughly 40 percent of the British Columbia's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions — with more than half coming from road transportation, including passenger cars and light trucks.

Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood – Port Kells, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $1.1-million investment in FortisBC Inc to add 22 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers to provide British Columbians with more options to charge and drive their zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) where they live, work and play.

FortisBC is also investing just over $1.1 million in the project in the southern interior of the province, and the Government of British Columbia, through the CleanBC Go Electric Program, is contributing another $550,000, bringing the total investment to over $2.7 million.

Federal funding for the project comes through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which supports the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be ZEVs by 2040.

Canada has invested over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible by establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low carbon future and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050. Partnering on low-carbon transportation projects is just one of the ways FortisBC is achieving its goal of reducing its customers' GHG emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"More and more Canadians are telling us they're ready to 'go electric,' and the federal government is supporting them with purchase incentives, investments in electric vehicle manufacturing in Canada and, with partners like FortisBC, providing the charging infrastructure that makes this green transportation choice even easier to make."

Ken Hardie

Member of Parliament for Fleetwood–Port Kells

"Expanding our charging networks means even more drivers can confidently adopt electric vehicles and enjoy travelling within B.C.'s beautiful southern interior. We're proud to work with government and industry as we collectively make progress toward meeting our shared climate action goals."

Doug Slater

Vice President, External and Indigenous Relations, FortisBC

"More and more British Columbians are switching to electric vehicles to save on fuel costs and reduce air pollution Through CleanBC, we're working with our partners to expand our EV charging network across the province, make it easier for drivers to go electric and put B.C. on the road to a clean energy future."



The Honourable Bruce Ralston

Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation

