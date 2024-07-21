LARK HARBOUR, NL, July 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are the heart of many coastal communities, bringing people together in work and play, while supporting jobs in the fish and seafood industry for over 45,000 Canadians. As part of Budget 2024, $463.3 million over three years will be invested for the repair and maintenance of small craft harbours, including those damaged by Hurricane Fiona, starting in 2024-25. This is on top of the Department's annual budget of $90 million for these harbours.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to growing the economy to help everyone get ahead, today the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced an investment of more than $101 million investment over three years to continue important work at 26 harbours in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This investment will be used to reconstruct and repair wharfs, launchways and other critical harbour infrastructure. More than $53 million of this overall investment in Newfoundland and Labrador will also be used to reconstruct and repair piers, breakwater and other critical harbour infrastructure at 10 harbours that sustained serious damage from Hurricane Fiona. Lark Harbour is one such harbour that will be receiving a new wharf and building, in addition to dredging.

The fishing industry is central to many coastal communities across Canada, and harvesters need small craft harbours to be safe and reliable. With climate change causing more extreme weather events, it is critical to invest in infrastructure that is more resilient, and above all else, safe for harbour users. These investments support local economic development for generations to come, providing functional harbours for Canadians working in the fisheries, aquaculture, construction, and marine engineering sectors.

Ministers Hutchings and Lebouthillier also announced today the awarding of a $13.2 million contract to upgrade the Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Station in Lark Harbour. Constructed in 2004, the station provides a vital service to the Western Newfoundland region. As the Canadian Coast Guard welcomes larger, more capable lifeboats into its fleet of the future, this contract will provide essential upgrades including a new pier wharf for docking and enhanced vessel protection; two floating docks to accommodate new larger lifeboats; and, upgraded fuel storage, power, and lighting.

"Harbours are the backbone of our vibrant fishing communities from coast to coast to coast, including here in Newfoundland and Labrador. As the nation with the longest coastline in the world, we must invest in resilient harbour infrastructure capable of facing the climate challenges of today and tomorrow. This is important to supporting strong rural economies, food security and marine safety. With Budget 2024, we're giving ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions, by equipping our harvesters with modern and safe harbours where their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry on our finest maritime traditions."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Lark Harbour is a fishing community, and the wharf is its heart. This investment will make sure fishers have a safe, reliable place to land their catch for generations to come."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Small craft harbours are the heart of our fishing industry and communities in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity and our province. This investment will not only renew and maintain the infrastructure that is essential to the region, but also stimulate job opportunities that will benefit harvesters and support our local communities for years to come."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity

"The investment in SCH is an investment in the future of our communities. When we support fisheries Infastructure we are supporting jobs and a stronger fishing sector for families and communities"

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

Small craft harbours provide critical support to the commercial fishing industry, which had landings valued at almost $4.7 billion in 2022.

in 2022. Small craft harbours support more than 45,000 jobs within the Canadian commercial fishing industry, as well as many thousands of additional jobs in supporting industries.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is responsible for keeping 949 harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities, which are incorporated, not-for-profit organizations that manage and operate facilities for local users. There are more than 5,000 volunteers in harbour authorities across Canada .

