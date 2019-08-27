Canada Investing in First-in-Canada Forest Industry Technologies in Sarnia

SARNIA, ON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector remains a vital source of wealth for Canadians, providing economic, social and environmental benefits. By investing in Canada's forest sector, the Government of Canada is growing the economy while protecting our environment.

Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Sport and the Parliamentary Secretary for Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced two investments totalling more than $4.7 million in Woodland Biofuels. The investments will go toward two innovative initiatives that will create jobs, significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop first-of-their-kind technology in Canada's forest sector.

The first investment of $1.9 million, funded by Natural Resources Canada's Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program, will allow Woodland Biofuels to develop a technology to produce ethanol, a sustainable and renewable fuel, from wood and agricultural waste. This technology will cut greenhouse gas emissions, as well as create and maintain jobs for Canadian workers.

The second investment of over $2.8 million, funded by Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program, will increase the efficiency of Woodland Biofuels' cellulosic ethanol demonstration plant and support detailed engineering activities, enabling Woodland's first commercial-scale ethanol facility. This production plant utilizes a mixture of forestry waste and construction and demolition wood waste to produce ethanol. This project aims to create a permanent, new revenue-generating industry.

Woodland Biofuels is a global leader in the move to sustainable, renewable and clean fuel alternatives. Headquartered in Toronto, the company will integrate these projects in its operations in Sarnia.

Canada's climate plan includes measures to protect the environment and leave a healthier planet for future generations, including actions to protect our oceans, phase out coal-fired electricity, invest in renewables and public transit and reduce plastic pollution. Bioenergy is a key part of Canada's plan to combat climate change while growing the economy.

"The Canadian forest sector remains an important pillar of economic prosperity in Canada, creating jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We are proud to work with Woodland Biofuels to develop sustainable fuel alternatives, tackle climate change and invest in the success of local communities."

"By investing in commercializing Woodland's groundbreaking waste-to-fuel technology, Canada is leading the world in reducing fuel costs and fighting climate change. Woodland's process not only reduces GHG emissions by up to 92 percent, it produces fuel at a lower cost than making gasoline from oil. The funding being provided by the Canadian government is expected to enable Woodland's first commercial plant, which we anticipate will be built right here in Sarnia. I'd like to thank the Canadian government and the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park for their essential support in making this happen."



"The Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park is proud to partner with Woodland Biofuels to facilitate the commercialization of their innovative technology. Not only are we creating a world-class commercialization ecosystem at the Research Park, but our forest industry–related initiatives will support Woodland Biofuels to create sustainable, positive economic and environmental benefits for the Sarnia-Lambton hybrid chemical cluster and the Canadian forestry sector."

