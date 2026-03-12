OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - From street crime to national security threats, criminal activity is increasingly being enabled by digital, globalized, and sophisticated crime networks. To keep Canadians safe, Canada's new government is strengthening the Criminal Code and giving law enforcement and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) the tools they need to disrupt crime, investigate serious threats, and protect our communities.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, and the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced the introduction of an act to keep Canadians safe (Bill C-22). This proposed legislation, informed by extensive consultations, would bring Canadian laws in line with our major allies including the Five Eyes, all of whom have lawful access regimes. In an increasingly dangerous world, the important tools in Bill C-22 will make our country safer and more secure.

New technologies make communication faster and more accessible, but they can also be misused. Criminals and those who pose a threat to Canada's security use the digital environment in many ways to commit serious crimes, such as: child sexual exploitation, extortion, human trafficking, and money laundering, often through organized crime networks. It is also a place where threats to Canada can be planned, coordinated, and financed, including terrorist attacks, violent extremism, and foreign interference.

New tools for law enforcement to investigate threats and keep Canadians safe

Our laws must keep pace with this rapidly evolving digital environment. This Act will help law enforcement and CSIS investigate threats more efficiently, act faster in urgent situations, and provide basic information early in an investigation, a critical step in obtaining a production order or warrant from a judge. It would also improve cooperation with international partners in responding to serious transnational crime and threats.

A strong Canada means strong protections for our communities. That means a Criminal Code and regulatory framework that respond to emerging threats and keeps Canadians safe. This legislation builds on recent action by Canada's new government to strengthen protections in the face of rising hate, bring in stricter bail laws and tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders, strengthen our borders to combat human trafficking and the flow of illegal drugs, and advance measures to help stop intimate partner violence before it turns deadly and keep child predators behind bars.

Quotes

"Canada needs laws that are adapted to the technological world we live in, and the way criminals exploit it. Too often investigations of crimes that involve digital networks and devices are stalled or even stopped because law enforcement and CSIS cannot access information about a suspect, even when they have a court order for it. ThisAct will give law enforcement and CSIS the essential tools they need to protect Canadians and their privacy."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Criminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods online to threaten public safety. Law enforcement needs the right tools to investigate these threats quickly, disrupt organized crime, and stop more harm before it happens. Our government is moving ahead with action to strengthen our laws, support the front lines, and keep Canadians safe."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-549-0347, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, [email protected]