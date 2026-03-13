PEEL, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - From street crime to national security threats, criminal activity is increasingly being enabled by digital, globalized, and sophisticated crime networks. To keep Canadians safe, Canada's new government is strengthening the Criminal Code and giving law enforcement and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) the tools they need to disrupt crime, investigate serious threats, and protect communities.

To better protect Canadians – as announced yesterday, March 12, 2026, by the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety and the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada – the Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) and Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah reiterated new measures in the Government's introduction of an act to keep Canadians safe (Bill C-22). Informed by extensive consultations, the bill would align Canadian laws with those of major allies, including the Five Eyes, all of whom have lawful access regimes. In an increasingly dangerous world, the tools in Bill C-22 will enhance national safety and security.

New technologies make communication faster and more accessible, but they can also be misused. Criminals and those who pose a threat to Canada's security use the digital environment in many ways to commit serious crimes, such as: child sexual exploitation, extortion, human trafficking, and money laundering, often through organized crime networks. It is also a place where threats to Canada can be planned, coordinated, and financed, including terrorist attacks, violent extremism, and foreign interference.

New tools for law enforcement to investigate threats and keep Canadians safe

Canadian laws must keep pace with this rapidly evolving digital environment. The Keeping Canadians Safe Act will help law enforcement and CSIS investigate threats more efficiently, act faster in urgent situations, and provide basic information early in an investigation, a critical step in obtaining a production order or warrant from a judge. It would also improve cooperation with international partners in responding to serious transnational crime and threats.

A strong Canada means strong protections for communities. That means a Criminal Code and regulatory framework that respond to emerging threats and keeps Canadians safe. This legislation builds on recent action by Canada's new government to strengthen protections in the face of rising hate, bring in stricter bail laws and tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders, strengthen our borders to combat human trafficking and the flow of illegal drugs, and advance measures to help stop intimate partner violence before it turns deadly, and keep child predators behind bars.

Quotes

"As the world's technological and digital landscape continues to evolve, it is critical now more than ever, that our laws keep pace with this new reality. This proposed legislation would help to keep Canadians safe by ensuring law enforcement like Peel Regional Police have the right investigative tools to strengthen our response in the GTA and across the country to increasingly sophisticated criminal networks and to combat transnational organized crime, while maintaining robust safeguards including Charter protections."

- The Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State (Combatting Crime)

"Criminals behind transnational and organized crime, including extortion, cyber-enabled child exploitation, and human trafficking, have far outpaced existing lawful access authorities. Modern and accessible tools for officers will help investigate these crimes effectively -- and faster. Time is of the essence. On behalf of Peel Regional Police, we thank Public Safety Canada for these welcomed amendments to lawful access and for their continued partnership in keeping our communities safe."

- Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police

"The residents of Mississauga deserve to feel safe and protected. Too often people are victimized by sophisticated, organized, criminal organizations through violent home invasions, intimidation, and extortion. Having valued partners at all levels of government is crucial in tackling this pressing public safety issue. We must do all we can to give our Police the best resources to combat these crimes. This new bill will keep Canadians safe by helping law enforcement detect, deter, and respond while at the same time respecting rights and freedoms. This is another essential tool to help keep us safe."

- Carolyn Parrish, Mayor of Mississauga

"For years I have been raising the need to modernize Canada's laws so police can keep pace with organized crime networks exploiting digital technologies. I raised this issue directly with Prime Minister Carney, and I want to thank him, and the Government of Canada for taking action. This legislation will go a long way in supporting law enforcement's efforts to combat sophisticated transnational crime."

- Mayor Patrick Brown, City of Brampton

"Modern investigative tools to help law enforcement combat extortion and organized crime are necessary to meet the challenges of the way criminals use modern technology. These measures are essential for public safety and policing, extortion, and speedy investigations. I support this proposed legislation that would provide greater ability to keep our communities safe."

- Mayor Annette Groves, Town of Caledon

"Technology has fundamentally changed the nature of crime and how criminal organizations operate. The same digital tools that we use in our daily lives are being misused, threatening public safety. Bill C-22 would strengthen our laws and ensure that law enforcement and CSIS have the necessary tools to investigate these threats quickly, disrupt organized crime, and stop more harm before it happens."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

" Globalized crime networks are using increasingly sophisticated online methods that pose serious risks to public safety. To respond effectively, law enforcement needs modern tools to quickly investigate digital threats swiftly, disrupt organized crime, and prevent further harm. Our government is advancing measures to strengthen Canada's laws, enhance investigative capabilities, and provide front-line officers with the support they need to keep communities safe."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

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Contacts: Cole Walsh, Senior Special Assistant, Office of the Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State (Combatting Crime), [email protected]; Media and Public Relations, Peel Regional Police, 905-453-2121 ext. 4027, [email protected]; Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]