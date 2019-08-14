Canada Increasing Indigenous Participation in Energy Infrastructure Projects

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigenous communities have the innovation and drive to build a cleaner more resilient energy sector. That is why Canada is investing to increase Indigenous economic participation in energy infrastructure projects.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, today announced up to $6 million in funding for Indigenous communities in British Columbia and Alberta to increase their participation in energy infrastructure projects.

The Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships (INRP) program, a new one year initiative, supports projects that enhance Indigenous business development, facilitate access for Indigenous communities and organizations to resources, and support community and regional engagement related to energy infrastructure.

The INRP encourages collaboration among partners at the community, regional and multi-regional levels. Projects could include the development of business plans or feasibility studies for economic opportunities, training opportunities to facilitate employment, forums to engage on regional interests, and other community strategies that enhance participation in energy infrastructure development.

Natural Resources Canada is currently accepting applications for the INRP. Preference may be given to applicants with projects that will be substantively completed by March 31, 2020.

For details on how to apply to the program and submit a project proposal, eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, visit the INRP website

Quotes

"Indigenous peoples are leaders in building a cleaner, more resilient energy future. We are proud to partner with communities to increase participation and enable the development of innovative energy projects that will have benefits for generations to come."

Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources



