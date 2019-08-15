Canada Helps Reduce Diesel Reliance in Indigenous Communities in Northern Quebec

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - To combat climate change, Canada needs new and innovative approaches to electricity distribution. That is why the Government of Canada is funding a clean power infrastructure project in Northern Quebec that will help lower carbon pollution in off-grid communities reliant on diesel fuel.

Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced that Hydro-Québec will receive $11 million for a smart grid project to reduce the combined use of diesel in 13 remote Indigenous communities by 800,000 litres a year.

By incorporating new battery storage technologies, more renewable sources of energy and better control systems, the funding will help Hydro-Québec improve performance of the existing diesel micro-grids that power and heat each of these communities. These upgrades also aim to reduce the communities' greenhouse gas emissions by 7,500 tonnes by 2030.

The project can be a model to follow for other communities to lessen their dependence on diesel, allowing them to reduce their carbon footprint, improve air quality and reduce health risks — a federal and provincial priority. Improving the reliability, flexibility and resilience of its networks by incorporating storage, Hydro-Québec also plans to deploy micro-grid control systems and batteries in most of its light diesel–fired plants. The project is supported by research that has been underway for more than 10 years at Hydro-Québec and will continue as part of this project.

Funding for the project comes from Natural Resources Canada's Smart Grid program, part of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Through Canada's national energy dialogue, Generation Energy, Canadians made it clear that reliable, affordable clean energy solutions are not a luxury but a necessity for Canada's low-carbon future. The Government of Canada supports clean energy initiatives that create jobs, support investment and industry competitiveness, advance our clean future and help realize our global climate change goals.

"Investing in remote, diesel-dependent communities can have a large impact on our collective effort to combat climate change. Indeed, these communities are on the front lines of the fight and are moving us forward as a country for a better future. The Government of Canada is proud to support and empower communities as they transition to clean, renewable and sustainable sources of energy that generate local jobs and community benefits."

Marc Miller,

Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We'd like to thank the Government of Canada for its support, which will help us carry out this important smart micro-grid project in northern Quebec. This is the first step in an energy transition that will allow us to reduce GHG emissions by tens of thousands of tonnes. It will provide cleaner sources of energy and other advantages to the 13 Indigenous communities involved, while also benefiting Quebec as a whole."

Claudine Bouchard

Vice-President Distribution System, Hydro-Québec

"These Hydro-Québec projects, which will help reduce GHG emissions in several regions, answer a long-standing wish of local communities and the government. They bring us closer to our goal, which is to make Quebec a leader in renewable energy and innovation."

Éric Girard

Member for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonatan Julien

