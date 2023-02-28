VAUDREUIL-DORION, QC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges, announced details of a $28 million federal investment to create new rental homes in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The Racine Vaudreuil complex will offer 81 units, including 30 one-bedroom, 46 two-bedroom and 5 three-bedroom apartments, as well as a common lounge and terrasse, in-suite laundry, above-standard finishes, lockers, a three-storey indoor parking, and two stales for car sharing services and bike stalls.

Funding for these housing units comes from the Rental Construction Financing Initiative, which is encouraging the construction of over 71,000 new rental housing units for Canadians across the country.

"Having a safe and affordable place to call home is a key part of supporting the overall health and wellbeing of Canadians. With this investment in Racine Vaudreuil, our government is taking concrete action to help people in Vaudreuil-Dorion access housing, all while creating jobs within the community. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Canada's middle class will benefit from the construction of new rental housing. Through new investments, our Government is taking action to increase the supply of new rental developments, providing housing options that are closer to public transit, schools and services for hard-working Canadian families." – Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing)

"There is a clear and urgent need for affordable housing throughout the country, including our community. Through the Rental Construction Financing initiative, our government is committed to creating more housing options that will benefit all Canadians. Racine Vaudreuil will be home to over 200 people and I am proud to see this purpose-built rental project become a part of Vaudreuil-Dorion's vibrant downtown. By collaborating with the different partners, we are building a Vaudreuil-Soulanges that works for everybody." – Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges

"As the CEO of Group MB Canada Inc., I am proud to present the Racine Vaudreuil project on Harwood Boulevard in Vaudreuil-Dorion. Group MB Canada Inc, is a family-owned business headquartered in Laval and soon to be in Vaudreuil. This project will be carried out through the RCFi program of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which provides us with $28 million in financial support. The former Miss Dorion will become an 81-unit rental building, 35% of which will be affordable. We are proud to be part of the solution to the housing crisis with the support of the Government of Canada."– Max Mahi, CEO, Group MB Canada

A stable supply of rental housing is critical to ensure that more Canadians have access to housing that meet their need and that they can afford. This is a great option for middle class Canadians who are experiencing affordability pressure in many markets with high home prices and lack of rental supply.

Budget 2021 proposes that $300 million over two years (2021-22 and 2022-23) from the RCFi be allocated to support the conversion of vacant commercial property into 800 units of market-based rental housing. As the demand for retail and office space has changed due to COVID, some landlords, particularly in major urban cores, are facing higher vacancies. This is an opportunity for property owners and communities to explore converting excess space into rental housing, enhancing the livability and affordability of urban communities.

Budget 2021 proposes that $300 million over two years (2021-22 and 2022-23) from the RCFi be allocated to support the conversion of vacant commercial property into 800 units of market-based rental housing. As the demand for retail and office space has changed due to COVID, some landlords, particularly in major urban cores, are facing higher vacancies. This is an opportunity for property owners and communities to explore converting excess space into rental housing, enhancing the livability and affordability of urban communities.

