TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and QHR Technologies Inc are pleased to announce the successful integration of PrescribeIT® into Accuro®EMR, with sign up currently available in Ontario. The availability of PrescribeIT® in Accuro® EMR will expand into other jurisdictions over the coming months.

PrescribeIT®, Canada's national e-prescribing service, is designed to enable prescribers and pharmacists to securely transmit prescriptions directly from an EMR to the pharmacy, minimizing manual errors and ensuring more efficient patient care.

(CNW Group/Canada Health Infoway)

"The partnership with QHR Technologies Inc. represents another significant step in enhancing digital health throughout Canada," said Ian Lording, EVP Health Solutions & Operations, Infoway. "PrescribeIT® helps ensure prescriptions are securely transmitted between prescribers and pharmacists, improving patient safety and supporting medication adherence."

With PrescribeIT® now integrated in AccuroEMR, Ontario prescribers can sign up to send prescriptions digitally to pharmacies directly from their EMR, eliminating the need for faxed or handwritten prescriptions. This enhancement reduces prescription errors, improves medication adherence, and strengthens communication between prescribers and pharmacists.

"The completion of this initial integration reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative digital health solutions that improve efficiency and patient care," said Daryl Laverdure, Director of Product Development at QHR Technologies.

As the first physician to use PrescribeIT® within AccuroEMR, Dr. Rashaad Bhyat, Physician Lead at Canada Health Infoway, shared his firsthand experience with the system:

"As both a physician and an early adopter of digital health solutions, I have seen firsthand how PrescribeIT® simplifies the prescribing process while improving patient safety. Having it integrated into AccuroEMR makes it even more seamless, reducing reliance on faxing and allowing for more efficient communication with pharmacies. This is a significant step forward in modernizing how we manage prescriptions in Canada."

For more information about enabling PrescribeIT®, visit https://www.prescribeit.ca/.

For more information about AccuroEMR, visit https://accuroemr.com/.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

QHR Technologies and AccuroEMR

QHR Technologies is a leader in the digital health industry, on a mission to unite Canadian healthcare by connecting providers to information, their patients and each other. QHR's flagship product, AccuroEMR, is a comprehensive electronic medical record platform that includes configurable clinic management tools to power clinics, and complete patient engagement tools that let users add secure virtual care to their clinic's services. Accuro is the largest single-platform EMR in Canada. For more information about AccuroEMR, visit https://accuroemr.com/.

MEDIA INQUIRIES ABOUT CANADA HEALTH INFOWAY

Haley Armstrong

Senior Director, Communications and Public Relations

Canada Health Infoway

647-713-9459

Email Us

Follow @Infoway

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway