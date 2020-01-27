Canada Health Infoway Selects Simeio for Identity, Access and Consent as a Service (IACaaS)

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) is pleased to announce that it has selected Simeio Solutions (Simeio) as the technical solution provider for the new Identity, Access and Consent as a Service (IACaaS). Infoway and its collaborators across Canada will leverage these services to provide Canadians with improved access to health care services, and greater control over their digital health information.

"Digital identity is the starting point for enabling Canadians to better manage their health care," said Michael Green, President and CEO, Infoway. "Simeio's innovative approach, advanced capabilities and capacity will enable Infoway to offer Canadian solution developers an innovative patient-centric user experience for identity, access and consent. This will give Canadians greater convenience and more control over their personal health information."

The Simeio solution will be part of Infoway's ACCESS Health program that is uniting industry, health care providers, provinces, territories and Canadians to redefine where and how Canadians access digital health services and their personal health information.

Simeio will support the development of an identity service, which when incorporated or federated with existing products and services will enable users to control how they retrieve their digital health records and who else can access them.

Key components of IACaaS:

Development and provisioning for a pan-Canadian identity system

Authentication for patient-facing digital health care applications

Creation and deployment of a pan-Canadian health care consent management service for digital health identifiers and associated personal health records.

"This is one of Simeio's largest deployment within the health care industry," said Asif Mohamed Savvas, Senior Vice President, Simeio Solutions. "Working with Infoway gives us a greater footprint and enhances our capabilities, strengthening our position as a leading customer identity and access management (CIAM) and identity and access management (IAM) provider. With this nationwide deployment of identity, access and consent, Canadians have a path to improving their health outcomes through enhanced digital health care. We're providing a single set of identity credentials, for secure data management and retrieval."

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care, and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit https://www.infoway-inforoute.ca/en/.

