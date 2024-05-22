TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) is proud to announce the launch of the Infoway Centre for Clinical Innovation in Digital Health (CIDH). Aligned to the strategic goals of the Shared Pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap, the CIDH aims to drive meaningful engagement with clinical leaders; and by doing so, accelerate the adoption of interoperability.

A Transformative Centre for Clinical Innovation

By advancing interoperability – the ability for different digital health systems to communicate, exchange, and use personal health data seamlessly and securely – we enable healthcare providers to access comprehensive patient information when and where it's needed. This leads to more informed decision-making, reduced administrative burden, and ultimately, supports better health outcomes for Canadians. With a focus on interoperability, the CIDH looks to play a crucial role in transforming Canada's healthcare system.

The CIDH will encompass several activities launching in 2024, with the most immediate including:

Connected Care Innovation Grant for Clinical Leaders

Connected Care Innovation Scholarship for Clinical Learners

The Centre aims to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration among clinical leaders, with the objective of driving innovation and continuous improvement in healthcare delivery. This will not only benefit patients and providers, but also seeks to position Canada as a global leader in digital health innovation and interoperability.

"By harnessing the expertise and insights of clinical leaders, the CIDH will help to ensure that digital health solutions are tailored to meet the needs of frontline healthcare providers and ultimately improve patient care for years to come," said Dr. Rashaad Bhyat, Senior Clinical Leader in Connected Care at Canada Health Infoway.

Accelerating Clinical Leadership with the Connected Care Innovation Grant

Alongside the launch of the CIDH, we are pleased to announce the Centre's first initiative: The Connected Care Innovation Grant.

Infoway is investing in clinical leaders across Canada to advance grassroots clinical initiatives that focus on progressing innovative digital health interoperability-related efforts and improving connected care for patients and providers. Successful applicants can receive up to $50,000 per project.

"A well-supported and skilled healthcare workforce contributes to the overall sustainability and resilience of the healthcare system. By investing in our clinical leaders, we strengthen the backbone of our healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that it can effectively adapt to evolving healthcare needs," said Abhi Kalra, EVP of Connected Care at Canada Health Infoway.

Eligible clinical leaders interested in applying to the Connected Care Innovation Grant can visit here to learn more. Applications will be accepted from May 22 to July 5, 2024.

At the end of summer, the CIDH will also launch the Connected Care Innovation Scholarship, targeted to clinical learners who are driving inventive digital health interoperability endeavors aligned with the strategic goals of the Roadmap.

To learn more about the CIDH and upcoming initiatives, visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy.

Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

Media Inquiries

Haley Armstrong

Director, Public Relations and Communications, Canada Health Infoway

[email protected]

For more information about the CIDH

Krista Balenko

Senior Director, NRC, Business Operations & Clinical Innovation, Canada Health Infoway

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway