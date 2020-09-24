Under the agreement, CloudMD will integrate its Juno electronic medical record (EMR) with PrescribeIT's solution infrastructure. Cloud MD is aiming to have the technical work completed in early 2021. Once complete, physicians and nurse practitioners who offer virtual consultations with patients will be able to send prescriptions electronically from their EMR to the patient's pharmacy of choice, and pharmacies will be able to request prescription renewals electronically from the patient's prescriber.

"We are excited to partner with Infoway because we believe a national, modern e-prescribing service will engender greater patient trust and confidence in prescriptions," said Essam Hamza, MD, Chief Executive Officer of CloudMD. "The enhanced security offered by PrescribeIT® will be beneficial to health providers and patients who use CloudMD's services."

CloudMD provides virtual medical care to a combined network of 376 clinics, more than 3,000 licensed practitioners and almost three million patients through its technology components.

"We look forward to working with CloudMD to make PrescribeIT® more widely available across the country," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "PrescribeIT® makes prescribing safer, more secure, easier and more convenient by eliminating the use of paper and faxed prescriptions, resulting in better health outcomes for Canadians."

About CloudMD

CloudMD (TSXV: DOC, OTC: DOCRF) is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, more than 3,000 licensed practitioners and almost three million patient charts across its servers. Visit cloudmd.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

