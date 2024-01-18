WHITEHORSE, YT, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Games Centre will be able to better serve 735,000 people a year through upgraded ventilation systems after a federal investment of more than $4.5 million through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The City of Whitehorse is also contributing $2,475,000 to the project.

Announced by MP Brendan Hanley; Minister Nils Clarke; and Mayor Laura Cabott, this project will give the community a healthier and safer space to come together.

Investing in recreational infrastructure, such as the Centre, is key to supporting dynamic, healthy communities where people have a place to stay healthy, enjoy hobbies, and access community resources.

The Canada Games Centre facility is open 16 hours per day, seven days a week. Its pool section HVAC requires a significant upgrade to improve air quality, ventilation, and address the effects of the high humidity. The project will also install new insulation in the area which will improve overall energy efficiency in the building.

Also announced today from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program was funding for two electric vehicles to shuttle Whitehorse Transit drivers to and from active routes. This will help ensure that buses can stay on their routes longer with multiple drivers, and in turn ensure more consistent service for the residents who rely on public transit to get around their communities.. .

Quotes

"Supporting the Yukon through the improvement of multipurpose facilities like the Canada Games Centre is an important part of creating a healthy community. Upgrades announced here in Whitehorse will ensure that Yukon families, competitors, as well as visitors have access to modern, reliable services that improve their quality of life."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Canada Games Centre is an invaluable sport and recreation space for all Yukoners. This investment helps ensure a longer life for the facility and makes it more energy efficient. We thank the Government of Canada for making the Yukon an investment priority and helping make our important public spaces greener and more accessible."

The Honourable Nils Clarke, Minister of Highways and Public Works, on behalf of the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services

"Everyday, more than 10 per cent of residents utilize the Canada Games Centre to work out, participate in sports and activities, and take part in community events. This funding will improve ventilation in the pool space and improve the building's overall efficiency, ensuring it remains open to residents for years to come."

Her Worship Laura Cabott, Mayor of Whitehorse

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $4,530,000 through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the upgrades to the Canada Games Centre. The City of Whitehorse is contributing $2,475,000 to this project.

through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program for the upgrades to the Games Centre. The is contributing to this project. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, four infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $23 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . In addition, the federal government is investing $97,500 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the Whitehorse Transit Services Driver Shuttle project. The Government of Yukon is investing $32,500 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program for the Whitehorse Transit Services Driver Shuttle project. The Government of is investing . The PTIS stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, six infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $4.6 million and a total territorial contribution of over $1.5 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of over . The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

