YELLOWKNIFE, NT, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery for communities across the country, including those in the Northwest Territories.

Today the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, and Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) Chiefs Edward Sangris and Ernest Betsina, announced $18.8 Million in funding to support YKDFN with the construction of 19 affordable housing units.

This funding will help build eight four-bedroom, two bathroom houses and 11 one-bedroom apartments, to be built in the YKDFN communities of Ndilo and Dettah. This funding supports YKDFN's continued Housing Strategy and goal to take control of their own housing system.

Today's announcement is part of $60 million set aside by the Government of Canada to address housing needs and challenges in the Northwest Territories. These housing funds are designated for those most at-risk, including women and their children, people with disabilities, and seniors.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

In Budget 2021, $750 million in NHCF funding is being made available in 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units.

"This is the National Housing Strategy at work. This NHCF funding is flexible and in tune with the needs of northern communities, including the Yellowknives Dene First Nation. Our government remains committed to making significant investments in affordable housing and meeting housing needs and challenges facing communities in the NWT. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Building quality affordable homes is a priority for the Territories. This is something I have heard consistently here in our northern communities and with our Indigenous partners. This project, part of the $60 million set-aside for the Northwest Territories to build affordable housing, represents an important step towards meeting those needs. By supporting YKDFN, we will build new housing that has long-term, positive impacts for residents that meets their needs." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"This funding announcement by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is welcomed news to our members who are in need of housing. We wish to thank the Honourable Minister, CMHC and the Government of Canada for their support and recognize the profound significance of this action as a first step towards reconciliation and the honouring of our Treaty with the Crown. This will allow YKDFN to not only providing housing for our members, but also create employment, training and economic opportunities for our development corporation and our members." – Yellowknives Dene First Nation Chief Edward Sangris, Dettah

"Today represents the first step in the assertion of my peoples' sovereignty of housing. We embarked on our journey to develop YKDFN Housing Strategy - "For YKDFN By YKDFN", and to build and govern affordable housing for our members, approximately two and a half years ago with the assistance of Ryerson University – Together Design Lab. This funding is the first of many steps in the realization of our dreams and independence of our people." – Yellowknives Dene First Nation Chief Ernest Betsina, Ndilo

The $60 million northern carve-out set aside for the Northwest Territories under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund will support the construction of 126 new affordable housing units. Approximately $25.5 million will be directly administered by Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, and the remaining $34.5 million will go toward supporting Indigenous governments and organizations.

northern carve-out set aside for the under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund will support the construction of 126 new affordable housing units. Approximately will be directly administered by Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, and the remaining will go toward supporting Indigenous governments and organizations. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. Advancing these funds will help the Government to address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units. in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. Advancing these funds will help the Government to address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

