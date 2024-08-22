MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - An innovative net-zero neighbourhood in southern Ontario is receiving continued support from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund to ensure residents have access to sustainable and affordable energy.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Geoff Stewart, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced an investment of $8.7 million to support the development of a geothermal energy system to heat and cool 312 homes in the new Berczy Glen neighbourhood in the City of Markham.

Commissioned in 2022, the project is being led in partnership with the city, Enwave Energy Corporation and Mattamy Homes Canada.

The innovative design, a first of its kind in Canada, harnesses the natural heat from below the surface of the earth to warm homes in the winter and cool them in the summer through an ambient loop system which shares energy throughout the community. Geothermal boreholes are buried and interconnected through a loop beneath the road and a single pipe is connected to each house, like an electrical grid, that provides less greenhouse gas emissions.

For the fast-growing city, the sustainable neighbourhood is a significant step forward for Markham to achieve its net-zero goals while also providing a roadmap for other municipalities to follow.

FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.87 million tonnes, funded nearly 13,000 person-years of employment, enabled nearly 30,000 sustainable affordable housing units, and contributed $1.2 billion to the national GDP via the more than 2,100 approved projects. GMF manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians. At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, this partnership between Enwave Energy, the City of Markham, and Mattamy Homes will meet Canadians where they are at and deliver the action they need for better housing and more affordable clean home energy. Projects like the Berczy Glen geothermal energy system help deliver on the commitments announced recently in Canada's first-ever Green Buildings Strategy, which is a plan to save Canadians money, create jobs and seize the economic opportunities of a sustainable future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Climate action can take many forms; using innovative technologies to make our neighbourhoods more sustainable is one of them. Through this funding, the new Berczy Glen neighbourhood of Markham will be able to access clean and affordable energy using geothermal energy. This is just one example of many great municipal projects we are supporting that will deliver financial, social and environmental benefits to our communities."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Municipalities have influence over more than half of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, making it crucial for them to take ambitious climate action for Canada to achieve its net zero target by 2050. The support of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Government of Canada is essential in this endeavor. FCM's Green Municipal Fund enables projects like the development of the Berczy Glen neighborhood to move forward. Collaboration among all orders of government is necessary to continue working towards a more sustainable and affordable Canada, and FCM is proud to be part of such an important initiative."

Geoff Stewart

FCM President

"We are pleased to be the recipient of funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund for our innovative project at the Berczy Glen community. Undertaking a large ambition like the geothermal system we've developed in Markham requires partnership and shared ambition, and we are proud to have partnered with Mattamy Homes Canada and the City of Markham to build this low-carbon community together. We look forward to the potential to scale this new low-carbon model in communities across Canada as we progress toward net-zero emissions."

Carlyle Coutinho

CEO Enwave Energy Corporation

"Mattamy is proud to partner with like-minded organizations who share our commitment to a more sustainable future and excited for the opportunities that our Berczy Glen community will provide for residents."

Brad Carr

CEO Mattamy Homes Canada

