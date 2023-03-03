MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Malton, and Julia Deans, President and Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Canada, announced a federal investment of $25 million to build 500 new affordable homes across Canada over the next three years.

This new investment joins previous investments of $55.8 million by the Government of Canada in Habitat for Humanity to support the creation of 617 affordable housing units across Canada. Those previous investments include an initial investment of $32.4 million to create 417 homes in 2019, a top-up investment of $3.4 million in 2020, and a $20 million investment to support equitable access to homeownership for Black Canadian families announced in 2020.

These investments by the Government of Canada were made possible thanks to the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key component of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Habitat for Humanity homes are energy-efficient and one in every five homes is built to meet accessibility standards. Contributions from federal, provincial, and municipal governments, and hundreds of donors and volunteers, enable Habitat for Humanity Canada to serve vulnerable populations including single mothers and their children, Indigenous peoples, Black families, recent immigrants, persons with disabilities, seniors, and veterans.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada to help more Canadians achieve their dream of homeownership. This partnership has already had a positive impact on the lives of those families who now have an affordable home. We are committed to working with our partners to create more affordable housing options for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. This is just one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government believes that all Canadians deserve a safe place to call home. Across the country, we are working with our partners to build the affordable housing needed to create healthy, sustainable communities. Thanks to today's announcement and our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada, hundreds of families will be able to enjoy a safe and stable environment across the country, leading to better outcomes, greater community engagement and cohesion." – Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Malton

"Habitat for Humanity Canada is committed to ensuring that more families can build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. Tackling the housing crisis needs an all-in approach that includes non-profits and governments working together. Thanks to investments through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, we continue to increase our impact from coast to coast to coast, creating opportunities for people facing barriers to access." — Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. In 2019, the Government of Canada announced a $32.4 million financial commitment over three years (2019-2021) to Habitat for Humanity Canada and its affiliate organizations. With this commitment by the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and the work of Habitat for Humanity and its affiliate organizations, 417 new homes will be supporting lower income families in communities across Canada .

announced a financial commitment over three years (2019-2021) to Habitat for Humanity Canada and its affiliate organizations. With this commitment by the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and the work of Habitat for Humanity and its affiliate organizations, 417 new homes will be supporting lower income families in communities across . In 2020, the Government of Canada announced a $20 million investment through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) to create 200 homeownership opportunities across the country for Black Canadians.

announced a investment through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) to create 200 homeownership opportunities across the country for Black Canadians. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Backgrounder

Since 2019, CMHC projects in the following communities have been completed or are currently underway.

Local Habitat Communities supported Funded units Total CMHC Investment since 2019 Camrose Alberta: Camrose 6 $ 363,944 Cornwall & The

Counties Ontario: Cornwall 5 $ 315,000 Edmonton Alberta: Edmonton,

Grande Prairie, Leduc

and Spruce Grove 26 $ 2,368,355 Fredericton Area New Brunswick:

Edmunston,

Fredericton, Minto,

Oromocto and Verette 16 $ 1,030,973 Greater Ottawa Ontario: Ottawa 5 $ 500,000 Greater Ottawa &

Habitat

Thousand

Islands Ontario: Kemptville 15 $1,014,750 Greater Toronto

Area Ontario: Brampton,

Georgina, Oshawa,

Pickering and Toronto 92 $ 9,142,700 Greater

Vancouver British Columbia:

Mission 8 $ 800,000 Halton-

Mississauga-

Dufferin Ontario: Mississauga 3 $ 225,000 Hamilton Ontario: Hamilton,

Waterdown 10 $ 838,250 Heartland

Ontario Ontario: Brant

County, Brantford,

Drumbo, London,

Simcoe, St. Thomas

and Tillsonburg 55 $ 4,240,333 Huron County Ontario: Goderich and

Hansall 2 $ 131,212 Kingston

Limestone

Region Ontario: Kingston 29 $ 1,700,000 Manitoba Manitoba: Brandon,

Portage la Prairie,

Selkirk, Winkler and

Winnipeg 88 $ 7,594,522 Mid-Vancouver

Island British Columbia:

Duncan, Nanaimo 14 $ 900,000 Moncton New Brunswick:

Dieppe 3 $ 165,000 Newfoundland &

Labrador Newfoundland &

Labrador: Bonavista 2 $ 118,597 Niagara Ontario: Niagara

Falls, Welland,

Thorold 9 $ 670,745 Northumberland Ontario: Baltimore,

Bewdley, Coburg and

Hastings 13 $ 881,721 Nova Scotia Nova Scotia: Oxford

and Stellarton 2 $ 123,903 Okanagan British Columbia:

Lake Country 12 $ 1,000,000 Ontario Gateway

North Ontario: Midland and

Pointe au Baril 3 $ 300,000 Peterborough &

Kawartha Ontario: Peterborough 54 $ 4,750,000 Prince Edward

Island Prince Edward Island:

Lennox Island First

Nation 7 $ 347,367 Prince Edward-

Hastings Ontario: Trenton 4 $ 350,000 Quebec Quebec: Montreal and

Sherbrooke 11 $ 713,058 Red Deer Alberta: Blackfalds 12 $ 870,600 Saint John

Region New Brunswick: Saint

John and Quispamsis 2 $ 186,187 Sarnia-Lambton Ontario: Sarnia and

Forest 4 $ 200,000 Saskatchewan

(Regina) Saskatchewan:

Moose Jaw and

Regina 6 $ 508,159 Sault Ste. Marie

& Area Ontario: Sault Ste.

Marie 4 $ 293,077 Southeast BC British Columbia:

Castlegar 4 $ 260,000 Southern Alberta Alberta: Brooks and

Calgary 73 $ 5,827,829 Sunshine Coast British Columbia:

Sechelt 4 $ 260,000 Thunder Bay Ontario: Thunder Bay 1 $ 50,000 Vancouver Island

North British Columbia:

Campbell River and

Courtenay 19 $ 1,511,800 Victoria British Columbia:

North Saanich and

Saanichton 11 $ 1,100,000 Waterloo Region Ontario: Cambridge

and Kitchener 30 $ 1,833,650 Wellington-

Dufferin-Guelph Ontario: Guelph,

Fergus 50 $ 3,155,832 Windsor-Essex Ontario: Windsor and

Kingsville 12 $ 879,200 Yukon Yukon: Whitehorse 2 $ 198,846

