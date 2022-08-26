CANADA CREATES MORE TRANSITIONAL HOUSING FOR WOMEN IN LETHBRIDGE

LETHBRIDGE, AB, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Vulnerable women who are recovering from addiction and mental health issues now have access to increased support in Lethbridge.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, and the Streets Alive Family Support Association, announced a combined contribution of over $1.6 million to support additional transitional beds for women in recovery from addictions and mental health issues in Lethbridge. This will bring the total number of beds available in the Segue Women's Transitional Home to 20.

The Government of Canada is contributing a federal investment of over $212,000 through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF). Additionally, Streets Alive Family Support Association is investing over $1.4 million.

The facility will house women in 3 stages of recovery, from 30 days to 3 years. . This expansion project is in response to the current drug crisis being experienced in the community.

Construction is complete.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call to call their own. Our government will continue our efforts to give Canadians the stability and safety they need across the country, including here in Lethbridge. These investments are helping community members heal, which benefits everyone. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through collaboration with partners and providers, our Government is providing women in need in Lethbridge and across Canada with safe transitional housing and access essential support services. Access to supportive housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"The investment has allowed our organization to help many more women to find safety, peace, and a new sense of self-worth that can only come from the security of supportive housing." – Streets Alive Family Support Association

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

