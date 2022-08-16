LETHBRIDGE, AB, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Seniors in need of affordable and accessible homes now have a new place to call home in Lethbridge's Southgate community.

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Nathan Neudorf, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lethbridge-East, on behalf of the Honourable Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing, and Mayor Blaine Hyggen, announced nearly $15.8 million in combined funding at the grand-opening of the 64-unit Cottages at Southgate seniors complex in Lethbridge.

The project, located at 720 Southgate Boulevard South, received $4.8 million from the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, $3.4 million from the Government of Alberta, $790,000 from the City of Lethbridge and a private donation of $500,000. Approximately $6.26 million will be financed by Lethbridge & Region Community Housing Corporation.

The new homes are set for residents to move in September 2022. This senior-oriented development offers rent based on household income and is conveniently located near shopping, medical services and walking trails along a nearby lake. All Cottages at Southgate homes are fully or partially accessible.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, especially our seniors who have done so much for us and deserve to retire in dignity. This housing project in Lethbridge will be home to dozens of seniors, who can now spend more time with their friends and family, and not have to worry about where they will live. This is another example of the National Housing Strategy at work to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our Government has a proven record of helping seniors in Alberta and throughout the country. Projects like the Lethbridge Cottage South provide safe and affordable housing to residents in our community while creating jobs and growing our economy." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"The Southgate complex in Lethbridge shows how the private sector, non-profit sector and different orders of government can all work together to help more Alberta seniors access the housing they need. Strategic, long-term partnerships, a key initiative under our Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy, will help us meet Alberta's diverse needs now and in the future." – The Honourable Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"What a great day for our beautiful city. The Southgate complex offers Lethbridge seniors comfortable and affordable homes in a beautiful setting. This project created jobs and opportunity in our city and is good news for Lethbridge seniors and their families." – Nathan Neudorf, MLA, Lethbridge-East

"The total cost of the project was $15.8 million with the governments of Alberta and Canada providing approximately $8.2 million. The project created 90 jobs in the community during construction." – Blaine Hyggen, mayor, City of Lethbridge

"Lethbridge and Region Community Housing Corp. is pleased to open our first mixed-model seniors complex in south Lethbridge. The Cottages at Southgate's innovative and modern design will provide our seniors with accessible, affordable homes, outdoor gathering green spaces and is conveniently located near shopping centres, lakes, and walking paths. We are grateful for the financial support of the federal, provincial and municipal governments." – Robin James, CAO, Lethbridge and Region Community Housing Corporation

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life and people with experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

Stronger Foundations: Alberta's 10-year plan to improve and expand affordable housing reflects advice from the Affordable Housing Review Panel to redefine the government's role, tap into community expertise, expand partnerships and simplify the system.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

The Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports, communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx.

