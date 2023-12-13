GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault is providing the following statement as he reflects on the agreement reached at COP28 and Canada's role during this significant global meeting:

"Canada and nearly 200 other countries have reached a historic agreement on the Global Stocktake at COP28, which mobilizes ambitious actions and international support to cut greenhouse gas pollution and put us on a path toward a safer, more sustainable future.

"Our team worked hard on the ground to build consensus on an improved final text that all countries could get behind. With the help of a diverse Canadian delegation, we stayed true to our core values, including human rights, the rights of Indigenous peoples, gender equality, and environmental integrity. The Canada pavilion at COP28 highlighted Canada's whole-of-Canada approach to climate action and was a central networking hub for key partners and stakeholders, and a platform where Indigenous and youth voices were shared with the world. Over two weeks, the Canada pavilion hosted more than 70 events, including events hosted by Indigenous representatives, youth, provinces and territories, municipalities, civil society, businesses, and non-governmental organizations.

"The final agreement gives us a fighting chance to meet our climate goals. It is a promise by all countries to work together to keep the world we share within 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, because that is what science tells us is needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. I have attended COPs since they started. Today, I am optimistic, because this agreement represents a collective way forward to protect people and the planet.

"COP28 calls for groundbreaking goals to triple renewable energy, double energy efficiency, and, for the first time ever, we reached a historic consensus to move away from fossil fuels in energy systems.



"Developing cleaner and less polluting energy is an opportunity for a safer and more affordable future. It requires tackling methane emissions and ending inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. These two specific climate actions are highlighted in the final agreement and are areas that Canada is addressing with world-leading domestic policies. Canada is also the first country ever to commit to capping and reducing the amount of greenhouse gas pollution permitted from our oil and gas sector, something that will help create good-paying jobs in a cleaner energy economy.

"Canada has long advocated that nature is our greatest ally in tackling the climate crisis. One year after hosting COP15, Canada secured recognition that climate and biodiversity action are mutually reinforcing goals in the outcome text.

"Achieving our climate goals is a matter of survival for many of the most vulnerable countries and communities. That is why Canada pushed and is pleased with the adoption of the new fund to address loss and damage from climate change. Our $16 million contribution, and those of other early contributors, will help get this fund up and running in the coming months.

"COP28 sent a major signal to make climate adaptation a priority globally. Canada will continue to support ambitious adaptation efforts through our National Adaptation Strategy domestically and adaptation finance contributions internationally.

"Canada is pleased with the recognition of labour rights in the final agreement. This will help countries ensure equitable and inclusive low-carbon economies of the future.

"Every sector and every Canadian has a role to play to help chart a course toward a low-carbon future, with healthier ecosystems, cleaner air, and good-paying jobs."

