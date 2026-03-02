TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is accelerating critical minerals development and building more resilient supply chains so we can unlock our natural mineral abundance. Central to this effort is the creation of the Canadian Digital Core Library (CDCL) -- a national platform that will facilitate access to digitized drill core data from across the country. Drill cores provide valuable information that allows us to identify mineral deposits and assess the size, quality and economic potential of a mineral resource so we can develop new mining projects across the country.

Today, at the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources announced progress toward the creation of the CDCL.

Natural Resources Canada is committed to investing up to $40 million in the initiative to make geological drill core data widely accessible and transform how geoscience data is shared and used across Canada. Minister Hodgson also announced the signing of a non-binding Declaration of Intent between the Government of Canada, Creative Destruction Lab, Laurentian University and multiple major mining companies -- Agnico Eagle, Anglo American, BHP, Hudbay, Teck, and Vale. The Declaration signals that these entities will look at ways of using drill core data to create a public digital library in support of a common national data set to strengthen Canada's competitiveness in mining exploration and analysis.

By creating a national public digital repository of public drill core data, the CDCL positions Canada at the forefront of what mining innovation looks like in 2026. This initiative will not only accelerate the discovery and responsible development of critical minerals but also attract investment, create and support jobs, and strengthen supply chains for clean technologies and strategic industries, reinforcing Canada's position as a global leader in clean, responsible and innovation-driven mining.

Quotes

"Critical minerals sit at the centre of Canada's economic growth and security, climate ambition and defence readiness -- luckily, Canada is blessed with a natural abundance of minerals we can leverage. By bringing digital geoscience assets together, we can modernize how we map and understand the rich resources beneath our feet, allowing us to build a Canadian value chain, from discovery to processing to manufacturing, that attracts investment, creates good jobs and upholds strong environmental standards and our commitment to Indigenous partnerships. This is how Canada will become a global mining and critical minerals leader -- not just in what we extract but in how we build, process and deliver value at scale."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With Canada's strong critical minerals foundation and new cutting-edge technologies, and by working with provincial and territorial partners, we are speeding up discovery while strengthening our value chain, boosting investments and jobs, and honing Canada's competitive edge."

The Honourable Evan Solomon

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"By working closely with provinces, territories, academia and the private sector entities, we are modernizing the tools industry relies on and speeding up the path from discovery to development. Together, we are strengthening Canada's competitive advantage in critical minerals."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

In fall 2025, PDAC surveyed its members on core–scanning data and the use of artificial intelligence in mineral exploration. The results were shared with Natural Resources Canada to inform development of the CDCL and alignment with industry requirements.

In July 2025, Canada and the Northwest Territories announced a pilot project to scan, digitize and analyze existing drill cores from the Northwest Territories Geological Survey's collection using cutting-edge techniques to highlight new areas of high critical mineral potential.

Canada produces over 60 minerals and metals, including the 34 critical minerals identified on the 2024 Critical Minerals List. Canada has the potential to supply even more critical minerals to both domestic and international markets.

