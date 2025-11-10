OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association is disappointed and deeply concerned that Canada has lost its measles elimination status from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Although measles is highly infectious disease, it was eliminated in Canada in 1998 thanks to the hard work of Canadians, health care providers and governments and a national commitment to get vaccinated. For more than 25 years, we collectively held measles at bay. We can do it again.

The CMA echoes the Public Health Agency of Canada: the measles vaccine is the best way to protect you and your family. We strongly encourage Canadians to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.

For more information on measles and the measles vaccine, we urge Canadians to seek the guidance of trusted health care providers, including their physician, nurse, pharmacist or local public health clinic. Increasingly, clearly false health information is being normalized and it's causing serious harm to patients, communities and health policy.

By working together, we can keep all Canadians safe.

Dr. Margot Burnell

CMA President

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: [email protected]