GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Service Canada is committed to delivering high-quality, simple, easy-to-access and secure services to Canadians when they interact with the government.

Today, Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, announced that My Service Canada Account (MSCA) will become the single point of entry to access the Canada Apprentice Loans. Current and new Canada Apprentice Loan clients will need to register or sign-in to MSCA to apply, manage or monitor their Canada Apprentice Loan.

When Canada Apprentice Loan clients access the Canada Apprentice Loans Service Centre website, they will be redirected to MSCA to log into their account. Clients who do not have an MSCA will need to create one. After logging in to their MSCA account, clients can access the Canada Apprentice Loan Service Centre (CALSC) website, where they can view the balance and status of their loans.

With MSCA, this new process will provide apprentices with real-time identity verification and enhanced security measures to help protect their personal information. Once registered or signed in to MSCA, clients can view their Social Insurance Number and access services and benefits related to Employment Insurance, the Canada Pension Plan, and Old Age Security.



The Canada Apprentice Loan is an initiative that helps apprentices complete their training in a designated Red Seal trade . With the Canada Apprentice Loan, apprentices can get up to $4,000 in interest-free loans per period of technical training. The money can be used to pay for tuition, tools, equipment and living expenses, to cover forgone wages or to help support their family.

The government will continue to improve digital services in big and small ways to make government benefits and programs delivered by Service Canada as convenient as possible for Canadians to access, where and when they need them.

"Canadians deserve easy access to Government of Canada services without the hassle of searching around multiple websites and departments. By integrating the Canada Apprentice Loan sign-in and registration with My Service Canada Account, we're making it more convenient for everyone to find what they need in a single place, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

There are approximately 68,000 apprentices registered under the Canada Apprentice Loan program.

To further support apprentices in their training, as of April 1, 2023 , the Government of Canada permanently eliminated the accumulation of interest on all Canada Apprentice Loans including loans currently being repaid.

