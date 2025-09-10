SAANICH, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing challenges requires immediate action to address the urgent needs of Canadians. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the federal and provincial governments today announced $8.2 million in funding through the Canada-BC Bilateral Agreement during the grand opening of The Woodlands at Dawson Heights (The Woodlands) for independent seniors on fixed, low and moderate incomes in the Saanich area.

Located at 3700 Cedar Hill Road, The Woodlands is a new 85-unit apartment building that replaces aging cottages with a higher density building, resulting in a net increase of 50 homes. The project has been designed to ensure it includes all the necessary accessibility features to facilitate aging in place. Four of the one- bedroom homes are fully accessible, allowing residents with mobility challenges to continue to live independently in a safe and inclusive space. All the units in the building are adaptable and can be easily modified to meet accessibility needs if residents require. There is a bus stop at the doorstep and multiple parks within 1,000 metres of the homes. In addition, The Woodlands project design includes scooter parking, bike parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and potential designated parking for car sharing.

The Woodlands will be owned and operated by the Dawson Heights Housing Society. This four-storey building is the third and final phase of a campus of seniors' care at Dawson Heights, which provides a total of 130 rental suites in The Cedars and The Dawson.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"Our Government is focused on delivering housing for the people of Greater Victoria and across the country, including right here in Saanich. Supporting seniors is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for the seniors in this community who can age in place in a supportive, secure environment in a home that meets their needs." – Will Greaves, Member of Parliament for Victoria on behalf of The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home – especially seniors who have given so much to our communities. This new development offers not just housing, but dignity, independence and connection for seniors living in Saanich. We're happy to support developments like this that make life better for British Columbians." – Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"More seniors in Saanich now have access to safe, affordable homes that support independence and dignity. The Woodlands is more than a building – it's a community where older adults can age in their homes with comfort and connection. Our government is happy to support projects like this that make life better for people across British Columbia." – Nina Krieger, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Victoria- Swan Lake

"Housing projects are never as smooth and straightforward as one would like, but the architects, builders, and our friends at M'Akola Development Services worked closely with the Board to capture our vision of Homefulness. We have overcome a world of complexities to arrive at this splendid addition to our campus." – Rev. Canon Peter Parker (Retired), Society Chair.

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of March 2025 , the Government of Canada has committed $11.99 billion to support the creation of over 46,000 units and the repair of over 174,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

Funding provided for The Woodlands at Dawson Heights is as follows: $8.2 million contribution of joint funding through the Canada – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. $4.2 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund (previously announced) $1.05 million from the Province, through BC Housing's Community Housing Fund Land equity valued at $5 million and a $800,000 cash contribution by the Dawson Heights Housing Society $170,000 from the Affordable Housing Fund, District of Saanich



