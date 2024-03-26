CALGARY, AB, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada, Alberta and the City of Calgary announced combined funding of more than $23 million for Calgary, one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) city stream. This investment is set to help create at least 64 new units across two projects.

Hope Heights is being developed by HomeSpace Society into a four-storey apartment building located at 117 12 Street, in the established community of Crescent Heights just north of Downtown, Calgary. This project includes 35 one-bedroom rental units, with at least 12 units designated for women and/or women and children. Residents will also have access to wrap-around support services on-site. The project received $7.3 million under the Cities Stream of the third round of the RHI3 from the federal government through CMHC, $872,975.00 from the City of Calgary, $2.1 million from the Government of Alberta, and $1.3 million donation from Calgary builder Hopewell. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

Onward is developing a low-rise apartment building offering 29 affordable rental units near Westbrook Mall. Comprising of mostly 2-bedroom units, the housing will support women and children. The project called Killarney received $8.3 million under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3) from the federal government through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), $1.1 million from the City of Calgary, and $3.4 million from the Government of Alberta. Construction is expected to be completed in late summer 2024.

Funding for these projects is made possible by the federal government's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support those most in need across the country. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. This additional investment will quickly create more new units of permanent affordable housing across the country for those in severe housing need, or those experiencing, or at imminent risk of homelessness.

Exceeding its initial target, this round of RHI3 is expected to help build over 5,200 new homes in Canada. The total number of homes that will be created with the support of RHI is over 15,500.

Contributions from the Government of Alberta were made through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP). This is cost-matched through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Funding for these projects is as follows:

Hope Heights $7.4 million in funding through RHI3 Cities Stream $872,975.00 from the City of Calgary $2.1 million of federal and provincial funding through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS ) $1.26 million from Calgary builder Hopewell Residential via the former RESOLVE campaign

Killarney $8.3 million in funding through RHI3 Cities Stream $1.1 million from the City of Calgary $3.4 million of federal and provincial funding through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS )



Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are providing new homes for people who need them most right across the country including here in Calgary." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities."

"Safe and affordable housing is necessary for the success and stability of our city, and we are working to ensure everyone in our community has a safe place to call home. These projects made possible by investments through the Rapid Housing Initiative will make a huge difference in the lives of Calgary residents, including the most vulnerable individuals like women and children. I am proud to share announcements like today's that demonstrates our government's commitment to tackling the housing affordability issue across Canada." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Alberta

"Alberta's government knows there is a need for more affordable housing in Calgary, now and for the future. These two projects are an excellent example of all levels of government coming together and will provide a safe place to live for women and children in need."– Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"Affordable housing is a critical investment in Calgary's future. All orders of government, in partnership with the non-profit sector, must continue to work together to address the housing crisis. These projects transcend four walls and a roof; they transform lives and offer people security and stability." – Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

"Calgary has never needed affordable housing more than at this moment. HomeSpace Society is grateful for the collaboration of every level of government and private donors for taking action on the housing crisis and making affordable homes possible for women and children in our city. These 35 units with wrap-around supports represent stability, opportunity, and housing safety for Calgarians in need." – Bernadette Majdell, CEO HomeSpace Society

"Onward is very pleased to work with all orders of government to bring our Killarney project to fruition to provide much needed affordable housing for women and children in the welcoming community of Killarney. We hope the future residents of our Killarney project, women and children, will feel valued, safe and supported in their new homes." – Martina Jileckova, CEO Onward Homes

"We're honoured to partner with HomeSpace to contribute to sustainable, affordable housing options in our city. Aligned with the 10 local builders who were involved in the former RESOLVE campaign, Hopewell Residential is committed to building a better tomorrow by providing affordable housing solutions for vulnerable and homeless Calgarians. We are excited to build Hope Heights and contribute to a campaign which has raised $75 million, built 22 buildings, and provided housing over 2,100 vulnerable families and individuals." -Jill MacKenzie, President, Hopewell Residential

Quick facts:

Today's announcement was made by George Chahal , Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Alberta on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Jyoti Gondek , Mayor of Calgary , Matt Vermunt , Director of Acquisitions and New Development for HomeSpace Society, Dennis Aucoin , Vice President, Multi-Family Hopewell Residential, and Martina Jileckova, CEO of Onward Homes.

, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside , Mayor of , , Director of Acquisitions and New Development for HomeSpace Society, , Vice President, Multi-Family Hopewell Residential, and Martina Jileckova, CEO of Onward Homes. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new homes and the acquisition of existing buildings to rehabilitate or convert them to permanent affordable homes. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the federal government increased its investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support those most in need across the country. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream .

through RHI, bringing the program's total to to support those most in need across the country. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: through the and towards the . It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created in this round of RHI3, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of homes built with the support of RHI is expected to be over 15,500.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

In December 2022 , Alberta's government launched The Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) as part of Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 - an increase of more than 40 per cent. This program partners with local organizations, governments, and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve. The first round of funding for the AHPP closed January 11, 2023 . The program will open again to applications this spring. The AHPP is cost-matched through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. A 10-year agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta was signed on March 8, 2019 . The agreement will invest $678 million — $339 million from the Government of Canada and $339 million from the Government of Alberta — to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in Alberta .

, government launched The Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) as part of Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 - an increase of more than 40 per cent. This program partners with local organizations, governments, and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve. The RESOLVE campaign launched in 2012 to bring thousands of affordable homes to Calgary through the generosity of Calgary homebuilders who fundraised and built affordable rental housing for more than 3000 Calgarians Hope Heights is the final build of the RESOLVE campaign, where 9 Calgary homebuilders donated $1.4 million towards affordable housing those builders were Albi Homes (now Albi Luxury by Brookfield ), Brookfield Residential, Cedarglen Homes, Streetside Developments, Morrison Homes, Hopewell Residential, Homes by Avi , Calbridge Homes, Shane Homes , Cardel / Logel Homes and Jayman Master Built (now Jayman Built)

through the generosity of homebuilders fundraised Calgarians

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Media contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]